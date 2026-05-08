Editors’ choice: Our best stories of the 2025-2026 academic year

The Campus Echo has produced 101 stories in the 2025-2026 academic year. To reflect on the year, our co-editors-in-chief, Ronni Butts and De’Zaria Lucas, have selected their favorite stories of the year to highlight. All 15 headlines is hyperlinked and appear in red.

Though not a story, the Campus Echo collaborated with The Nubian Message, N.C. State University’s Black and marginalized student newspaper. Campus Echo staff contributed 6 stories and several photos to the edition. N.C. Central University’s campus was filled with printed editions of the Campus Echo for the first time since 2019. You can find the online print edition link here.

Our top 15 stories

NCCU professors oppose UNC syllabus policy

The UNC Board of Governors’ policy to publicize professors’ syllabuses across the UNC System has drawn controversy from professors and students across the state, including NCCU. Amiya Neal writes about the response of NCCU professors with data.

Eagles remember Jesse Jackson’s legacy

Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson died in February 2026. K’Mari Green details Jackson’s connections to NCCU and interviewed one of the Campus Echo’s former Editors-in-Chief, Ernie Suggs, about his reporting on Jackson while a student at NCCU.

NCCU police says alert about former faculty member was unauthorized

Some NCCU students received an alert with little explanation warning of a former professor who, according to the alert, was banned from campus. Sparking confusion, Campus Echo co-editors-in-chief De’Zaria Lucas and Ronni Butts write that the alert was unauthorized and should have been shared from the police department.

Students struggle to connect on EAGLE-SOAR Wi-Fi network

NCCU students and faculty have struggled with wi-fi connectivity since the university’s cyber attack in late 2023. Andre Roberson writes about the status of the university’s wi-fi overhaul and the Information Technology department’s approach to fixing the ongoing issue.

NCCU freshman and graduate student run for city council

Two NCCU students made bids for city council last fall. Both candidates sat down with KaMya Cooper to discuss their campaign promises and their philosophies about improving the Bull City.

Mayor Leonardo Williams and Anjanée Bell debate at NCCU

NCCU’s Political Science Club and several other student organizations hosted Durham’s only mayoral debate to discuss candidates’ campaign promises and address community concerns. Ronni Butts, one of the Campus Echo’s co-editors-in-chief, moderated the debate in front of a crowd of more than 200. This story was written by Amiya Neal.

Students claim Fizz fuels bullying; Chancellor Dixon disapproves of the app’s “misuse”

Fizz, an anonymous forum app for college students, was under fire this April after many students claimed that student conduct on the app was hurting students’ experiences at NCCU. Chancellor Karrie Dixon released a statement condemning harmful activity on the app. This story was written by De’Zaria Lucas and Charles Green.

Eagles take record-breaking victory in Aggie-Eagle Classic

Star players Chris Mosley and Walker Harris made key contributions to NCCU’s victory against N.C. A&T State University in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic in 2025. NCCU put up several records against their long-time rival. This story was written by Charles Green.

“First but not the last:” former NCCU student and Miss North Carolina dies

Carrie Everett, a former NCCU student died after a battle with cancer in April. Known for her pageant success as Miss North Carolina, Daijah Boyd writes about her legacy on campus and the response from students.

NCCU’s all-women quiz bowl team wins national championship

NCCU’s Honda Campus All-Star Challenge quiz team won its first national championship, bringing the university more than $100,000 in institutional grants. The team was the third all-female team to win in the program’s history. This story was written by K’Mari Green.

NCCU women’s flag football team pushes for varsity status

NCCU’s flag football team has followed a trend of growth across the country. After all three NCAA divisions approved adding women’s flag football to the NCAA Emerging Sport for Women, NCCU’s team says that becoming a varsity team would equip them with what they need for a better experience. This story was written by Sanya Providence.

Hundreds turn out at vigil for NCCU sophomore; family urges students to support each other

The death of NCCU sophomore Zyarre Prince drew hundreds to a vigil on NCCU’s campus. Family and students reflected on his life and encouraged students to check on their friends mental health. This story was written by Ronni Butts.

Hey Siri, cancel my subscription to subscription culture

In a world that grows increasingly digital, many young people have found that they don’t own any physical media. Charity Crawford explores the growing trend among Gen Z to buy physical media and writes about NCCU students’ efforts to purchase items like CDs and vinyl records.

DEI rollbacks have reached NCCU

NCCU students reflect on changes they’ve noticed on campus as NCCU complies with the UNC Board of Governors revised Equality Policy. Charles Green writes about course name changes, job reallocations and the removal of the LGBTA Resource Center.

Eagles suffer heartbreaking loss in last home game of the season

Charles Green writes a detailed recap of NCCU’s loss against S.C. State University in their final home of the 2025 season.