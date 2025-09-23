Eagles take record-breaking victory in Aggie-Eagle Classic

Running back Arthur Rogers Jr. (middle) takes on an Aggie defender in the second quarter of the Aggie-Eagle Classic at Truist Stadium. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

N.C. Central had its all-time best offensive performance ever Saturday, racking up 745 total yards in a 62-20 blowout of long time rival N.C. A&T.

Running back Chris Mosley’s career-high five touchdown performance earned him Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Week. He rushed for 168-yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per attempt.

Mosley also caught four passes for 90 yards and two more touchdowns, including a 53-yard catch-and-carry from quarterback Walker Harris on the game’s second play. He ended the scoring with a 75-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt senior running back Arthur Rodgers had his own career-high with 129 rushing and yards and scoring twice.

Harris threw for 380-yards and three touchdowns, his second consecutive game with at least 380-yards, earning him BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week honors, a week after earning Stats Perform HBCU National Player of the Week.

N.C. Central’s defense made its own contribution to the scoring by forcing two first quarter safeties and holding the Aggies to 294 total yards.

For the first time, NCCU put up more than 700-yards in a game with the previous record being 684-yards during a game against Bowie State on October 30, 1982. Chris Mosley tied Robert Clark’s touchdown record for the Eagles which was set on September 27, 1986.

The Eagles will continue their road trip Sept. 27 against East Texas A&M in Commerce, Texas. The matchup will begin at 7 p.m., streaming on ESPN+.