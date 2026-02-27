DEI rollbacks have reached NCCU

NCCU's LGBTA Resource Center was removed the the New Student Center following the UNC System's repeal of its Equality Policy. Photo by Alexander Murphy.

This story is a part of a collaborative Black History Month print and digital edition with The Nubian Message on Feb. 26, 2026.

Ayana Dennis, an N.C. Central University senior, said she used to feel supported on campus as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the NCCU student says that campus doesn’t feel as safe or inclusive as it once did.

“It used to feel like NCCU really made LGBTQ+ students feel comfortable and like we belonged,” she said. “But now it seems that support has been wiped away, and it doesn’t feel as safe or inclusive as it used to.”

The LGBTA Resource Center has stood in the New Student Center since 2013. Now, it is being transformed into a Student Wellness Lounge after the UNC System Board of Governors repealed a section of the UNC Policy Manual Equality Policy. The repeal called for UNC System universities to update their policies on nondiscrimination, equality of opportunity, institutional neutrality and academic freedom, resulting in a cutback in DEI programs.

HBCUs have been traditionally seen as safe spaces for Black students to get an education and begin their transition into the professional world. The Campus Echo asked NCCU students how they felt about anti-DEI policies and if they noticed any changes around campus.

Alana Hughley, a junior business administration student, said that she feels DEI rollbacks affect Historically Black universities uniquely.

“Being at a HBCU surprisingly does make me feel insulated from anti-DEI changes because no matter how many programs are being cut and underfunded, being at a historically Black school is inherently political and our school culture and opinions cannot be stripped away,” Hughley said.

“I’ve noticed that the LGBTQA Resource Center was replaced with just a student lounge with no specific label,” Dennis said. “During Homecoming, there wasn’t the usual drag show, instead there was a fashion show for the modeling troupes.”

Since the Equality Policy change, 59 job positions in the UNC System that were tied to diversity, equity and inclusion have been removed, while 131 other positions have been changed, according to The Associated Press.

At NCCU, two positions were realigned to fit UNC system compliance, according to NCCU’s Equality Policy Certification.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion was also closed and replaced by the Office of Student Development and Support to focus on reducing debt and improving the graduation rate for students.

NCCU submitted 13 of its courses for content waivers in order to uphold their programs competencies and accreditation standards.

Hughley said that some faculty have become noticeably standoffish when it comes to discussing DEI or new anti-DEI policies.

“I personally find it difficult to discuss DEI topics with my teachers because they seem scared to cross a boundary or say something controversial,” Hughley said. “I still find it easy to converse about these topics with my fellow students because they typically agree with my stances and we are typically free to say what we want.”

Dennis shared that because of DEI program rollbacks in higher education around the country, she felt that her identity and experiences would be valued more at an HBCU when considering her enrollment decision. Anti-DEI changes had less of an influence on Hughley’s decision to attend NCCU.

“When I first enrolled at NCCU, I did not really hear about anti-DEI changes. With the knowledge I know now, I still would not choose to go to a PWI because I feel comfortable to have my opinions because as a student at an HBCU, culturally, most students I come across tend to hold similar values and opinions.”

Andre Roberson contributed to this story.