From Crown to Cap: Mister NCCU reflects on his reign

As the spring class of 2026 commencement approaches, Mister NCCU Christopher Thorns prepares to spread his eagle wings to soar from the N.C. Central University’s nest.

Thorns looks back on overcoming a generational barrier through leadership and personal advancement.

A senior Business Administration major from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a first-generation college student, Thorns served as the 26th Mister NCCU for the 2025-2026 academic school year.

While balancing academics, leadership responsibilities, and community engagement. Now, as he prepares to walk across the stage, he stops and looks back on what he has accomplished and what challenged him along his journey.

Thorns said his journey was built on growth, especially during difficult moments.

“When you think about my journey, I think about the obstacles that pushed me,” he said.

The importance of his family and faith. “I talked to God a lot and went through everything with my family since a young boy, being able to trail blaze.”

Behind the title, Thorns said the experience came with daily challenges that many students could not physically see. Thorns described the balance between school work and leadership.

“Every day,” “At times I don’t get to sit in the moment and cherish the small wins because I am so focused on my bigger goals.”

He emphasized the importance of staying committed to his course load while serving the student body.

“Graduation was a must,” he said. “Making As and Bs, being there for the entire student body, school leadership, and community outreach.”

Thorns also emphasized several events he helped lead and support during his time as Mfister NCCU, including collaborations with first-generation student advisory councils, Welcome Week panel where he shared his authentic story, and a professional headshot event with the Alpha Chi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Thorns also collaborated in the “Beauty in the Struggle” event, which brought together students through activities and discussions.

Before stepping into leadership, Thorns said he struggled to find his place on campus.

Thorn said, “Coming out of high school, I played sports, so I had to figure myself out again,” he said. “I would go to class and go back to my dorm… I wasn’t involved.”

Over time, he became more engaged, joining organizations and eventually becoming a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

He later ran for Mister Junior and was victorious, which he said helped him begin putting “the pieces to the puzzle together.”

“Serving as Mister NCCU required constant effort and accountability,” Thorns said, ”he said.

Thorns provided some insight into what being in the position is like.

“A lot of hard work and demands come with a position like this,” Thorns said. “People want to know what you can do for them, not what they can do for you.”

He described the campaign process as fast-paced and demanding; he had one week to campaign for the position.

The experience also included financial and time commitments, along with preparation for competitions beyond campus.

“You should always put your best foot forward,” he said. “Even when people talk down on you, you have to do what is right and prove the doubt wrong in showing up when people think they can get to you.”

Jamaal R. Bowden, the Associate Director of Student Engagement, said Thorns’ growth as a leader was both intentional and visible.

“He developed a stronger sense of clarity, confidence, and accountability,” Bowden said. “He shifted from leading based on position to leading through purpose.”

Bowden added that Thorns’ impact will continue beyond his time on campus.

“He modeled what it looked like to lead with authenticity, consistency, and intention,” Bowden said. “Students can relate to him, trust him, and feel represented by him.”

Thorns hopes students remember him for more than his title.

“I hope students believe in themselves,” he said. “My story is unique and authentic… I came here not knowing anyone and took a leap of faith, and it worked out.”

Thorn wants others to understand that success is possible with consistency and effort.

“Anything is possible if you do what you need to do and handle your business every single day, even when people are not watching,” he said.

Thorns sees his impact through students who approach him.

“Students come to me and tell me they admire what I’ve done,” he said. “I try to be someone people can trust.”

As he prepares to graduate, Thorns said how NCCU played a key role in shaping who he has become.

“It helped carve me as a man,” he said. “I came here at 18, but NCCU helped me find my identity and my purpose.”

He said one of his biggest takeaways is learning to give himself credit and continue growing.

“Stay consistent and be patient,” he said.

Although he did not have an internship during his college journey, Thorns said working a 9-to-5 job each summer was a humbling experience.

Now, he is preparing for life’s fresh chapter after receiving a full-time job offer in Tampa, Florida.

As he reflects on his journey, Thorns is grateful for his time at NCCU and the multiple lessons it taught him.

“I’m not the same person I was when I got here,” he said. “Everything I’ve gone through has prepared me for my next steps.”

He leaves with a message that guided him throughout his college experience, quoting Philippians 4:13:

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”