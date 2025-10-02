NCCU police chief says alert about former faculty member was unauthorized

Flyers with photos of a former NCCU faculty are posted on the walls in the Fine Arts Building warning students to beware of his presence on campus. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

Flyers with photos of a former NCCU faculty are posted on the walls in the Fine Arts Building warning students to beware of his presence on campus. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

An email alert sent last week from the dean of the College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities about a former N.C. Central University faculty member is raising questions about safety and whether university protocols were violated.

The email said Jason Bowers, who taught philosophy and ethics, is banned from NCCU’s campus and instructed students and faculty to inform the authorities if they see him. The alert provided no additional information apart from two photos of Bowers.

“On behalf of the office of the dean of the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, please be advised that Dr. Jason Bowers is not permitted on campus under any circumstances. If you see him do not approach him. Instead, contact Campus Police,” the email said.

The Campus Echo tried to schedule an interview with CASH Dean Arwin Smallwood. An appointment was made, but then the dean’s office cancelled it.

“At this time, there isn’t any additional information our office can share beyond what was provided last week,” Smallwood’s executive assistant wrote in an email to the Campus Echo. “Privacy policies limit what we’re able to discuss regarding personnel matters. With this in mind, I’ll cancel tomorrow’s meeting.”

The Campus Echo made several attempts to reach Bowers which were unsuccessful.

University Police Chief Damon Williams said he did not know where the email originated from or the details behind the alert. He said he was “disappointed” that the message was sent out without following the university protocol and described it as “careless.”

The protocol says that campus alerts must go through a process, including the university’s Threat Assessment and Management Team, made up of the chief of police, student conduct director, assistant university legal counsel and other campus department leaders.

The team’s job is to assess potential threats to and around the campus, according to the protocol.

“In conducting the threat assessment review, the TAMT may consider any information deemed relevant to protect the safety of the campus community,” the protocol says.

In another section, the protocol explained how to report threats imminent and non-imminent.

“Anyone who has information to indicate that an imminent threat exists should contact University Police immediately. The police will respond appropriately to maintain a safe and secure campus based on the facts presented. The Threat Assessment and Management Team will be notified and called together as soon as possible, if needed.”

Williams said when there is a threat to the campus the alerts are supposed to be issued by him. Therefore, since the alert did not come through university police, Bowers is not officially barred from campus, he said.

“You should check with me because I’m either going to legitimize it or delegitimize it. Most alerts are going to come out from me right to campus,” Williams said.

Students expressed confusion and concern for their safety when the alert was sent out.

“The thing is, I didn’t even learn about him through the email. In the art building there’s these images, like just plastered all over the building,” Kieasia Crowder, a junior mass communications student, said.

While Crowder was in class, her professor asked if the students had received the email.

Crowder said that she was curious and after the class let out, she looked up Bowers.

“I look up this man’s name, I can’t find any information on what he did. All I know is that he was a professor,” Crowder said. “It was curiousness and a little bit of worry that kind of overtook me just because of, like you see all of these flyers, it’s kind of alarming.”

Ronni Butts contributed to this story.