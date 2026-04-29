Eagle Choice Awards recognize NCCU students and organizations during Spring Fling

Marquise York, NCCU's Coordinator for Student Activities & Special Programs, accepts his award for Advisor of the Year at the Eagle Choice Awards. Photo by Andy Kavul.

Marquise York, NCCU's Coordinator for Student Activities & Special Programs, accepts his award for Advisor of the Year at the Eagle Choice Awards. Photo by Andy Kavul.

Students, faculty and staff filled the decorated New Student Center event hall Friday evening for the Student Activities Board’s Eagle Choice Awards, which recognized students and organizations for leadership, service and campus involvement.

SAB President Morgan Massenburg said the event was intended to celebrate students who are active on campus and highlight opportunities for leadership.

“Anybody can win an award and anybody can be a student leader on campus,” she said.

Massenburg hopes that recognizing award recipients motivates other students to pursue involvement and leadership roles.

Nominees and supporters mingled at brightly lit tables while watching the ceremony.

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Tony Woodard received the Spring Fling King award for the Class of 2029.

“I was not expecting to be nominated, but I was,” Woodard said. “And I do appreciate everyone for their love and support through this process.”

Woodard said school spirit and representing excellence contributed to earning the title.

He also said he hopes to remain involved on campus and continue representing the university next year.

The awards show concluded with students celebrating the recipients and organizers expressed hope that the event will continue to encourage campus involvement.

This story was written by Andy Kavul.