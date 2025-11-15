Eagles suffer heartbreaking loss in last home game of the season

Redshirt senior running back Chris Mosely dives for a touchdown as N.C. Central loses to S.C. State. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

N.C. Central suffered a 34-27 defeat to South Carolina State on Friday in its final home game of the football season. After missing the Norfolk State matchup, star running back Chris Mosley returned with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Walker Harris threw for 218 yards and one touchdown.

The intensity of the matchup was felt long before kickoff, as both teams needed a victory to keep their Celebration Bowl hopes alive.

Eagles fans packed O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in blackout attire, creating a sea of black that stood out on ESPN2 during NCCU’s second nationally televised game of the year.

The game played out as a constant tug-of-war, with the lead changing hands three times. South Carolina State dominated the first quarter thanks to its defense and a successful onside kick, taking a 17-3 lead into the second. NCCU’s offense struggled early against the Bulldogs’ defensive front and secondary.

The second and third quarters felt entirely different. The Eagles scored 24 straight points to take a seven-point lead into the fourth. Freshman defensive back Eric Adams shifted the momentum with a pick-six midway through the second quarter, followed by touchdowns from Mosley and wide receiver Mehki Wall.

The momentum fell apart in the fourth quarter. The defense gave up two touchdowns, and the offense became stagnant. NCCU’s final attempt to tie the game ended with four straight incompletions by Harris at the South Carolina State 49-yard line.

The Eagles fall to third in the MEAC with a 2-2 conference record, ending their postseason chances.

NCCU will close the season at Morgan State on Saturday, Nov. 22, in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN+.