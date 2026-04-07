“First but not the last:” former NCCU student and Miss North Carolina dies

Carrie Everett, Miss North Carolina 2024 and former NCCU student, died after battling a rare form of stomach cancer. Photo courtsey of Carrie Everett's Instagram.

Carrie Everett, Miss North Carolina 2024 and former NCCU student, died after battling a rare form of stomach cancer. Photo courtsey of Carrie Everett's Instagram.

Carrie Everett, a former N.C. Central University student and Miss North Carolina 2024, died on Sunday according to an Instagram announcement from her family on Monday. Everett died after a battle with a rare form of stomach cancer called metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma.

Everett, a Seattle native, was studying music at NCCU when she learned of her diagnosis following her sophomore year. She was set to graduate in 2027.

In 2024, Everett became the fourth Black woman to be crowned Miss North Carolina and made history as the first Miss North Carolina to attend an HBCU and the first Liberian American to win the award. She represented Johnston County in the competition, winning a cash prize and scholarships.

Everett told CBS17 that she hoped to be an inspiration for young women like her.

“I can be the first but not the last,” she told CBS17. “I want young women from all over the state and throughout the country attending HBCUs [to know] that this opportunity is for them.”

Everett consistently worked to make pageants more accessible for young people through her service initiative We Need Equity to Build Communities, which she created for the Miss American Organization.

<br />

Along with her crown, Everett has been remembered for her stellar voice and commitment to community service. As a student, she made appearances at NCCU events, including the coronation of 2024-2025 Mister NCCU Ryan Atwater Jr. and Miss NCCU Karleigh N’Diaye.

N’Diaye took to social media to call Everett “a true queen” and said that she made her coronation “100x more special.”

“As always, you stole the show!” N’Diaye wrote. “Every conversation you never failed to pour into me, even in the simplest ways. Such a beautiful soul that I had the honor to encounter. [You] truly walked a God ordained life Queen!!! Very sadden[ed] but I know you trusted God the whole time…much love queen!”

According to a GoFundMe page created by her family, in July 2025, Everett began to experience symptoms such as intense bloating and coughing. Scans began to show masses in her abdomen, a thickened stomach lining and enlarged lymph nodes. After drawing blood, doctors found cancer markers.

Days later, she was diagnosed with gastric cancer. According to UNC Health oncologist Ashwin Somasundaram, the disease has a “five-year survival that’s far less than 5%, usually, say less than 1%.”

Members of the North Carolina pageant community have expressed their grief online.

Miss North Carolina 2025, Sophia Kellstrom, shared her sadness following the news. Everett crowned Kellstrom at last year’s Miss North Carolina pageant.

“One year ago, we were together at Azalea, laughing, living and making memories I’ll hold onto forever,” Kellstrom said. “Today, I am gutted. Grieving. At a loss for words.”

The university’s Fallen Eagle announcement called Everett a “trailblazer” who will be remembered by her leadership and talent.