Graduating seniors wait for what’s next

Leila Kelly poses at the Thurgood Marshall Leadership Institute after a day of networking and seeking employment opportunities following graduation. Photo courtesy of Leila Kelly.

Leila Kelly poses at the Thurgood Marshall Leadership Institute after a day of networking and seeking employment opportunities following graduation. Photo courtesy of Leila Kelly.

With her cap and gown ready, N.C. Central University senior Leila Kelly is checking her email more than usual.

After applying to around 20 jobs and completing multiple interviews, she is still waiting to hear back just weeks before graduation

“I’ve been tailoring my resume to every job, going to career fairs, conferences, and really trying to find things that align with my goals,” said Kelly. “But the waiting period… it’s just nothing until they say what they say.”

For Kelly, the final weeks of school have become a balancing act between finishing assignments and continuing her job search.

At first, she considered opportunities in different cities, but as time has passed, her focus has shifted.

“With graduation coming up, I’m looking for more roles around Durham now,” she said.

As graduation is approaching and there are still no clear answers yet, the uncertainty has started to weigh on Kelly.

“I’m very stressed. I’m overwhelmed,” said Kelly.

Charles Jennings, Executive Director of Career and Student Success at NCCU’s Career and Professional Development Center, said that Kelly’s experience is not uncommon, a significant number of students are still navigating the job search process as graduation approaches.

“It is actually becoming very common, with multiple surveys and data showing that between 20-25% [of students] land jobs before graduation,” said Jennings.

Hiring timelines vary widely depending on the career field.

Fields like consulting, finance, and technology often recruit early, extending offers in the fall, while other fields hire later, sometimes not until after graduation.

“There is a large majority that receives an offer [of] zero to three months after graduation, as well as those that receive them three to six months afterwards,” said Jennings.

That gap between interviews and responses can be one of the most difficult parts of the process.

Jennings noted that many students struggle with the emotional impact of waiting.

“Students can sometimes deal with heightened anxiety and overthinking because they second guess their interview performance,” he said.

“The silence from an offer sometimes feels like rejection and makes them question their self-worth.”

For Kelly, that uncertainty plays out in real time. Despite the stress, she continues to be resilient and push forward, networking, following up, and being more intentional with her applications.

“I’m getting out of my shell more and just being intentional about what jobs I apply to and asking follow up questions,” she said.

While some students are still waiting, others are entering graduation with more certainty.

Tervonna Pollard, a graduating senior, recently secured a position with Lenovo after years of preparation.

“I always knew my goal was to have my job secured before I walk across the stage,” said Pollard.

“No matter what year I was, I either had an internship, I was networking, or I was working.”

Pollard received her offer early April of her senior year, describing the moment as both relieving and emotional.

“I just felt very blessed and thankful,” she said. “I feel at ease knowing what I’m going to do, but at the same time, I’m kind of scared for adulthood.”

This story was written by Zuri Taitt.