NCCU’s all-women quiz bowl team wins national championship

Chantel Chestnutt, Iman Shakur, Ronni Butts, Alena Dockery, Jadzia “Z” Kowalczyk and Genayah King celebrate their win in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge national championship, which took place April 11-14 in Torrance, California. Photo courtesy of Honda.

Chantel Chestnutt, Iman Shakur, Ronni Butts, Alena Dockery, Jadzia “Z” Kowalczyk and Genayah King celebrate their win in the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge national championship, which took place April 11-14 in Torrance, California. Photo courtesy of Honda.

N.C. Central University’s Honda Campus All-Star Challenge team took home a national championship victory last Tuesday, simultaneously making history as an all-women team.

HCASC, founded in 1989, is “America’s premier academic competition for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.” More than 125,000 students have participated across the U.S.

The NCCU HCASC team competed in Torrance, California April 11-14, 2026, defeating the reigning champion Hampton University to claim the $100,000 grant and title of champion.

“I didn’t realize till I talked to someone volunteering [at] the event that played 20 some odd years ago that there were so many men and so few women,” Ronni Butts, junior political science student, said. “The numbers have really flipped in the last year.”

This was the first all-woman crew to represent NCCU in HCASC and the third overall to win a national championship since 1989.

Not only was it the team’s first time winning the championship, but it was also the first time in 20 years that they had made it to the stage for finals.

“After all the hard work that we’ve always put in, like the dedication to really just continue getting better and better,” said junior biomedical science student Iman Shakur. “Because we haven’t even reached the stage in like 10, 20 years.”

Several members of the team shared that one of their biggest struggles was managing their time with other school obligations.

“A challenge for me is that I’m a part of a lot of different organizations and I have internships,” Chantel Chestnutt, junior political science and history student, said. “It’s just trying to find time to study, but making sure I’m doing my due diligence when it comes to those specific goals.”

Despite the challenges with late-night and early-morning study sessions, the coaches commended the team for their commitment and effort to winning.

“You could see it on their faces when they were playing,” head coach Clayton Mack said. “They just refused to lose games.”

The ladies were 6-0 in round robin play and then advanced through the elimination round with a 30 point victory over Benedict College, also beating N.C. A&T State University, 700-530 in the third round.

They raced through the super 16, great eight and top four, before meeting Hampton in their final round, sweeping the Ultimate Challenge round by correctly answering all 10 questions to win an additional $500 bonus grant for NCCU.

“I think that the work we put in really paid off and I think next year we’ll be able to learn from the mistakes we did make,” Alena Dockery, junior political science student, said. “We’ll be able to come back as [an] even stronger team.”

The team expressed their excitement for next year because all the members from the winning varsity team will be returning.

“All of the ladies are returning and no one is graduating except our president,” assistant coach Teah Smith said. “So, we do plan to be repeating national champions for sure.”

After years of semifinal appearances and near misses, NCCU’s Honda Campus All-Stars took home the gold, with assistance from their coaches and a nine-student preparation and support team.

For students interested in joining the team, assistant coach Teah Smith encourages students to visit the table during the Student Organization Fair to learn more or by visiting her in the Tutoring Center located on the first floor of the Farrison-Newton Communications Building.

Members of NCCU’s Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Club

Varsity team:

Ronni Butts, Captain

Chantel Chestnutt

Alena Dockery

Genayah King

Jadzia Kowalczyk

Iman Shakur

The coaches:

Clayton Mack, Head Coach

Teah Smith, Assistant Coach

Janice Dargan, Faculty Advisor

The Junior varsity team:

Amiya Neal

Micah Johnson

Ember Jones

Marissa Jones

Millai McGee

Christian Nettles

Vashti Pearson

Marisa Torres