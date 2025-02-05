Chancellor Dixon reflects on first semester, looks ahead

Chancellor Karrie Dixon works hard in her office in the James E. Shephard Administration Building to make improvements for N.C. Central University. Photo by Ronni Butts.

Chancellor Karrie Dixon works hard in her office in the James E. Shephard Administration Building to make improvements for N.C. Central University. Photo by Ronni Butts.

Chancellor Karrie Dixon didn’t wake up one day and decide to become a chancellor. But once she made the decision to pursue the role, she made sure that she would become “the best chancellor [she] could be.”

Dixon, former chancellor at Elizabeth City State University, started at N.C. Central University in July following Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye’s retirement after his 7-year tenure. That makes Dixon the second permanent female chancellor of NCCU after Debra Saunders-White, who died from cancer during her last year of leadership in 2016.

“I feel her presence as I walk across campus. That really helps me to really put things into perspective around those who have come before me,” Dixon said, a friend of Saunders-White.

Dixon has led NCCU for just over six months and has expressed her excitement for the future of the university. The Campus Echo sat down with her to discuss her time leading up to her NCCU chancellorship, to reflect on her experience, and to share her plans for the university.

The N.C. State University graduate said that she was first exposed to the role of chancellorship when she began working at the University of North Carolina (UNC) System in 2008. It was there that she was able to see higher education from a broader perspective. She utilized her experiences working with educational policy, the legislature and participating in national professional development opportunities to prepare her.

“I always say ‘preparation is key,'” Dixon said.

However, she didn’t expect her preparation to land her in a chancellor’s position at just 43 years old at ECSU, making her the youngest chancellor in the UNC System at the time. She was Elizabeth City State’s fifth chancellor in five years.

Dixon made a speedy, but “exciting” transition to NCCU last summer.

“I actually left Elizabeth City State on a Friday and I started NCCU on Monday,” Dixon said. “So I did not have anytime in between other than the weekend of moving from Elizabeth City to Durham.”

Leaving ECSU was difficult for Dixon, as her abrupt transition left little time for goodbyes. But once Dixon reached NCCU and met students, it was “the icing on the cake.”

She said that she came into NCCU excited to lead a larger university and increase opportunities for students to succeed in their future careers. Dixon was attracted to NCCU because of its “good bones” and its convenient placement in the Research Triangle Park. She was also impressed by the degree programs, law school, and its lasting legacy.

“We are going to accomplish a lot,” she said.

The Winston Salem native, who once lived in Durham, said that her return to the urban region after over 20 years away was more difficult than working at another institution.

“I’m happy to be back this way in the Bull City,” Dixon said. “Being in North Carolina, there’s no one who would not know NCCU,” she added later.

Immediately upon arrival, Dixon was approached with several issues to address for the university: housing, poor temperature controls in various buildings, and funding, among others.

Dixon was particularly surprised that six buildings on campus have been temperature controlled by temporary chillers for several years, far longer than they are intended.

“That goes back to maximizing effectiveness and efficiencies. We have to move away from the Band-Aid approach to things and ask for the permanent fix.”

While at NCCU, Dixon has raised $6.1 million to replace the temporary chillers with permanent ones.

While still in her “assessment” period at NCCU — addressing finances, improving operational practices and finding ways to maximize efficiency — Dixon and her team have been contemplating methods of growth for the university.

NCCU had a housing waiting list of around 800 this summer, according to Dixon, as enrollment continues to increase the most out of all UNC System schools for the second consecutive year. Dixon wants to continue to encourage students to enroll, but hopes to address the issue of housing soon in order to grow effectively.

Dixon said she plans to continue pushing for fundraising and developing a relationship with legislators to address challenges that NCCU’s campus faces. Dixon said that she will always advocate on behalf of the university because “our students deserve the best.”

She said that she welcomes all students to approach her with concerns. She recounted a time while at ECSU where a student approached her about the need for a sidewalk from his dorm to the dining hall because when it rained, his shoes would get ruined with mud.

“I told that student, ‘I am so glad you stopped me to tell me that because I wouldn’t know what it’s like for you to walk from your residence hall to the dining hall,'” Dixon said.

Dixon said she has already responded to feedback she’s heard from students regarding food options on campus. She said that she plans to meet with NCCU’s food provider, Aramark, this month to address their concerns, encouraging students to continue offering their feedback.

“I don’t know what I don’t know,” she said.

Dixon said that she and her team are creating a strategic roadmap detailing plans for NCCU from 2025 to 2030 and is set to release this summer. They are seeking feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the community to make improvements.

“I don’t care if you are on the grounds crew or if you are a student, if you are walking around picking up trash because you want the campus to look beautiful. It does not matter who you are,” she explained. “I value everyone because it takes everyone to have a successful campus and a campus that is really focused on being excellent and making that the standard.”

Dixon said that she looks forward to her installment as chancellor and graduation in May. But for now, students can expect Dixon to be busy at work in the James E. Shephard Administrative Building because of drive for constant improvement.

“Though North Carolina Central has the reputation of being a great institution, we want to continue to get better,” Dixon said, maintaining “excellence as a standard.”

“I want my students to love where they live and learn.”