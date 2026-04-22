Chancellor Dixon discusses evolving higher education, funding at HBCUs

Chancellor Karrie Dixon sits on a panel to discuss the status of higher education in North Carolina alongside N.C. State University Chancellor Kevin Howell (center) and UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor (right). Photo by Christian Newell.

Chancellor Karrie Dixon sits on a panel to discuss the status of higher education in North Carolina alongside N.C. State University Chancellor Kevin Howell (center) and UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor (right). Photo by Christian Newell.

University chancellors across the Triangle were asked by journalists to answer a simple question: Is college still worth it?

At an event in Durham called The Atlantic Across America, N.C. Central University Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon took the stage to defend the future of higher education alongside N.C. State University Chancellor Kevin Howell and UNC Chapel Hill University Chancellor Lee H. Roberts.

“What we’ve been able to do is look at ways to continue the mission of our institutions, because we serve all students,” Dixon said.

For Dixon, the conversation centered less on the worth of college and more on whether institutions have the resources to keep up with growing demand.

“With more students choosing our institution, there are real needs and resources that come with that,” Dixon said. “We have to be able to support them when they get here.”

She said those needs include housing, academic support and ensuring enough faculty and staff to serve a growing student population.

Enrollment across the UNC system continues to grow, as North Carolina positions itself as a hub for industries like tech and biotech.

North Carolina Central University has seen three consecutive semesters of enrollment growth, marking the highest percentage increase in the UNC system. Dixon said that growth reflects continued interest in higher education, particularly at HBCUs, but also creates new challenges.

In an interview following the panel, Dixon pointed to federal research funding access as a key barrier facing HBCUs.

“A lot of these agencies require a one-to-one match on the grant. Because HBCUs don’t have big pools of money, it’s hard for us to meet that match,” Dixon told the Campus Echo.

Dixon said that limited funds create a hindrance to both institutional growth and opportunities for students.

That’s why she recently traveled to Washington, D.C., advocating for changes that would make funding more accessible.