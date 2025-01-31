A new NCCU event for Eagles in need

The NCCU Recreation and Wellness Center partnered with the Campus Pantry to host a Pop-Up Pantry inside the L.T. Walker Complex lobby on Jan. 21.

Adjacent to the stairs that lead to the Basketball Gym, the Pop-Up Pantry is an extension of the Campus Pantry, a free resource for students with food insecurity.

Between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., students grabbed snacks as they headed to different parts of the complex. Behind the pantry table were two volunteers handing out different items that the Campus Pantry provided regularly.

“Campus Pantry provides resources such as food and toiletries for students,” said Jocelyn Burrell, a sophomore social work major who was one of the volunteers with the NCCU Campus Pantry. “You don’t have to be in need.”

The pop-up pantry table was filled with crackers, noodles, oatmeal, different broths and fruit cups. Burrell said that she hasn’t been to the Campus Pantry, she knew people who went this semester.

“They have some good stuff,” she said.

Three pop-up pantries are scheduled for the next two months, according to NCCU’s Recreation and Wellness Center. They will return to the same location on Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4.