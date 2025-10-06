Here’s how to vote in Durham’s mayoral and city council election

NCCU's Albert L. Turner School of Law is one of Durham's 59 precincts for the 2025 municipal elections and is also an early voting site. Photo by Ronni Butts.

Durham voters, including registered voters at NCCU, go to the polls Tuesday to choose the top two candidates for mayor and three City Council seats who will square off in the Nov. 4 general election.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, including one on the NCCU campus, and close at 7:30 p.m., though anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.

Housing affordability, infrastructure developments and greater contributions to the city from Duke University are among the many issues on this election. Appearing on the ballot are two N.C. Central University students running for city council and several NCCU alumni across the ballot.

Before election day tomorrow, here is the information you need to prepare to cast your ballot before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voter registration

Voters can check their voter registration on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. This will identify a voter’s polling site and whether a voter’s registration is active.

Voter registration will continue until Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. for the general election.

Voting location

NCCU has a polling site at Albert Turner School of Law on 640 Nelson Street. For on-campus students whose home address is not assigned to NCCU’s polling site, they can use the address of their residence hall to vote at NCCU’s site.

If voters are unsure of their polling site, they can check on North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Identification

Voters need a valid photo ID to cast their ballots.

Here are valid forms of ID according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

North Carolina driver’s license

State ID from the NCDMV , also called “non-operator ID”

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory (only if voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election)

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections

College or university student photo ID approved by the State Board of Elections

State or local government or charter school employee photo ID approved by the State Board of Elections

Who’s on the ballot?

There are six candidates for mayor and 13 candidates for city council across three wards. Wards do not restrict voters from casting a vote for candidates in other wards. They restrict city council candidates to living in the ward they are running in.

Citizens can also access a sample ballot on the Durham County Board of Elections website.

Below is a list of candidates that will appear on the ballot.

Mayoral candidates:

Lloyd Phillips

Angela Reddick

Rafiq Zaidi

City Council candidates:

Ward 1

Sheryl Smith

Ward 2

Mark-Anthony Middleton

Ashley Robbins

Ward 3

Chelsea Cook

Durant Long

Terry McCann

Diana Medoff