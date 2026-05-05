AC concerns rise in buildings across NCCU

After a long walk down Lawson Street, you finally reach Farrison-Newton. Hoping that you will reach the elevator in enough time to wait for it before your class starts, but as soon as the doors open, it’s completely full.

You finally make it to class, but notice that it is incredibly warm as you look around at your classmates with makeshift fans, shedding layers, and the windows wide open in an effort to cool the space.

Logan Brown, a Freshman, Pre-Nursing major, has experienced this as well, more than once. This has made it difficult for him and other students to concentrate in class, and with final exams starting, it is important for students to have a comfortable learning environment.

“I had one class upstairs on the third floor during last semester, and it was extremely hot,” Brown said. “We took a test and I was sweating so much.”

Brown said that he could tell his peers were struggling while taking that test and thinks that the temperature affected their ability to perform well.

“I usually just wear clothes that are appropriate to the weather outside…I see a lot of people bring those [handheld] electric fans in,” Brown said.

Gabriel Cruz, who teaches primarily in Farrison-Newton, has experienced this firsthand. On days when it is very hot outside and inside the building, he noticed that his class attendance rate drops.

“In [classroom] 255 in particular because that room is in the middle of the floor, there’s no windows…it gets really hot,” Cruz said. “They have a portable fan that helps some, but it can get really stuffy.”

Brown and Cruz both believe that the temperature in Farrison-Newton is dependent on the weather outside.

“I think it’s a pretty old building to begin with, I definitely think it needs some upgrades,” Brown said. “I do see some changes though; They brought in a bunch of new fans for the classrooms. I think that makes a huge difference.”

In addition to Farrison-Newton, other buildings such as the Mary Townes Science Building have a similar problem regarding the air conditioning unit according to students and staff, this problem has gone on for several years.

Solomon Mubashir, a senior Kinesiology major, said that the heat has been consistent all four years he has attended NCCU.

“I have classes in both [Mary] Townes and Farrison-Newton, and there is no consistent temperature in either building,” Mubashir said.

Mubashir describes how the temperature on the first and second floors of Mary Townes can be cold, but the third floor is usually very humid.

“Even in the winter, the third floor is pretty bad. I can’t always focus because of how hot it gets,” Mubashir said.

Madison Richardson, a second-year biology major, had a similar experience.

“In both Farisson-Newton and [Mary] Townes, whenever I go on the third floor, my glasses fog up from the humidity. It’s ridiculous,” Richardson said.

Both Richardson and Mubashir expressed worry about their approaching exam dates.

“I hope it’s not too bad when I have to take my final. I cannot imagine trying to concentrate in a room that’s almost 80 degrees,” Richarson said.

The heat inside Farrison-Newton and Mary Townes remains relentless, causing students to dress for both the weather outside and inside.

With finals rapidly approaching, students will be left with open windows, electric fans.