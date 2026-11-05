North Carolina projected to elect Roy Cooper and other Democrats

Former Democratic North Carolina governor Roy Cooper is projected to win North Carolina’s open Senate seat, defeating Republican Michael Whatley with 58.7% of the statewide vote. Cooper is the first Democrat to be elected to the Senate from North Carolina since 2008.

To gain control of the U.S. Senate, Democrats needed to win 4 additional seats. North Carolina, a swing or “purple” state, was a key battleground state that Democrats needed to gain a majority in the Senate, which they were able to accomplish.

Durham County, considered the bluest county in North Carolina, supported Cooper overwhelmingly at 87.1%. Similarly, county voters supported incumbent Congresswoman Valerie Foushee at 85.9%.

In addition to the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, voters statewide elected officials to the NC Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals. Durham County voters also cast their ballots for various N.C. District Court and municipal offices.

Though election results can be reported with confidence soon after Election Day, they are not final as vote counts are ongoing. In North Carolina, results are considered unofficial until the statewide canvass by the State Board of Elections on Nov. 24.

Here is a list of unofficial election results for each candidate from the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

U.S. Senate:

Roy Cooper- 2,467,963 (58.7%)

Michael Whatley- 1,643,088 (39.09%)

Shannon W. Bray- 55,726 (1.33%)

Michael Dublin- 36,404 (0.87%)

U.S. House of Representatives District NC-04:

Valerie P. Foushee- 283,255 (79.12%), incumbent

Mahesh (Max) Ganorkar- 67,799 (18.94%)

Guy Meilleur- 6,961 (1.94%)

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1:

Anita Earls- 2,456,843 (58.86%), incumbent

Sarah Stevens- 1,717,025 (41.14%)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2:

Tobias (Toby) Hampson- 2,360,502 (56.79%)

George Cooper Bell- 1,796,378 (43.21%)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3:

Christine Marie Walczyk- 2,372,412 (57.12%)

Craig Collins- 1,780,878 (42.88%)

N.C. State Senate District 20:

Natalie S. Murdock- 85,371 (100.00%)

NC House of Representatives District 31:

Zack Hawkins- 37,012 (100.00%)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 1:

Dave Hall- 130,621 (100.00%)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 2:

Doretta L. Walker- 130,480 (100.00%)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 3:

Kevin E. Jones- 130,496 (100.00%)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 4:

Dorothy Hairston Mitchell- 130,443 (100.00)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 4:

Dorothy Hairston Mitchell- 130,443 (100.00)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 5:

Christy A. Hamilton Malott- 130,399 (100.00%)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 6:

Amanda L. Maris- 130,230 (100.00%)

District Attorney District 16:

Satana Deberry- 128,448 (100.00%)

Durham County Clerk of Superior Court:

Aminah Thompson- 130,552 (100.00%)

Durham County Sheriff:

Clarence F. Birkhead- 130,447 (100.00%)

Durham County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (vote for 2)

David Harris- 108,970 (50.76%)

Mark W. Waller- 103,358 (48.15%)

Write-In- 2,350 (1.09%)

Constitutional Amendment- Require photo ID for voting

For- 2,463,276 (59.60%)

Against- 1,669,764 (40.40%)

Constitutional Amendment- Maximum income tax rate of 3.5%

For- 2,559,732 (61.92%)

Against- 1,574,188 (38.08%)

Constitutional Amendment- Property tax levy limit

For- 2,492,761 (60.42%)

Against- 1,632,700 (39.58%)