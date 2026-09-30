2026 Voter Guide: Know before you go

NCCU's on-campus voting site at the Albert L. Turner school of law provides students with a location to cast their ballots. Photo by Ronni Butts.

NCCU's on-campus voting site at the Albert L. Turner school of law provides students with a location to cast their ballots. Photo by Ronni Butts.

The upcoming 2026 midterm election has both national and local offices on the ballot, including the Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina Supreme Court Justices, and more. Three of the top voter issues are the economy, cost of living and housing affordability.

Ahead of early voting and election day, here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot.

How to register:

Voters can check their voter registration status on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. This website will also display your specific poll location, jurisdiction information, and a district specific sample ballot.

Voter registration will end on Friday, October 9 at 5 PM. Same-day registration is available during early voting.

Identification:

Voters will need a valid photo ID to cast their ballots.

Here are valid forms of ID according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

North Carolina driver’s license

State ID from the NCDMV, also called a “non-operator ID”

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory (only if voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election)

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections

College or university student photo ID approved by the State Board of Elections

State or local government or charter school employee photo ID approved by the State Board of Elections

When and where to vote:

The 2026 general midterm election will take place on Tuesday, November 3. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In-person early voting will begin on Thursday, October 15 and conclude on Saturday, October 31 at 3 pm. On weekdays, polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Voters are able to cast their ballots at any of the 10 Durham County early voting locations during the early voting period, however, on election day you must vote at your designated polling location.

NCCU students who are registered to vote at their campus address are assigned to vote at the NCCU Albert Turner School of Law at 640 Nelson St.

Who’s on the ballot?

US Senate :

US House of Representatives:

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1:

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2 :

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3:

NC State Senate District 20:

Natalie S. Murdock (Democratic Party)

NC House of Representatives District 31:

Zack Hawkins (Democratic Party)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 1:

Dave Hall (Democratic Party)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 2:

Doretta L. Walker (Democratic Party)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 3:

Kevin E. Jones (Democratic Party)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 4:

Dorothy Hairston Mitchell (Democratic Party)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 5:

Christy A. Hamilton Malott (Democratic Party)

NC District Court Judge District 16 Seat 6:

Amanda L. Maris (Democratic Party)

District Attorney District 16:

Satana Deberry (Democratic Party)

Durham County Clerk of Superior Court :

Aminah Thompson (Democratic Party)

Durham County Sheriff :

Clarence F. Birkhead (Democratic Party)

Durham County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Nonpartisan):

Mark W. Waller

David Harris

What else is on the ballot?

This year, there are also three constitutional amendments on the ballot. Constitutional amendments are formal changes or additions made to the North Carolina state constitution.