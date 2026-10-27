How to early vote

Thus far, over 1.5 million ballots have been cast by North Carolinian voters since the beginning of Early Voting on Thursday, Oct. 15, which will run until Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. Nearly 70,000 of those votes were cast here in Durham County. Here’s what you need to know in order to vote early.

Across Durham County, there are ten early voting locations. N.C. Central University students who are registered to vote at their campus address are assigned to vote at the Albert L. Turner Law Building on campus, located at 640 Nelson St.

On weekdays, polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31st, polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During early voting, voters are welcome to cast their ballot at any of the ten Durham County voting locations. However, on Election Day, voters are required to vote at their assigned polling location.

Voters can also check their assigned polling location on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. Here, there are also your voter registration details, jurisdiction information, sample ballot, and voter history. To avoid delays at the polling site, it is recommended to check your voter registration before going to vote.

If you are not currently registered to vote, same-day registration is available during early voting. Similarly, during early voting, you can change the name on your voter registration and your address, provided that the new address is in the same county. You will not be able to make any changes to your voter registration on Election Day.

In order to register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, have resided in the county of registration for at least 30 days, be at least 18 years of age, and not be serving a felony sentence, including post-release supervision such as probation or parole.

In order to cast your ballot, you will need a valid photo identification. This can include a North Carolina driver’s license, U.S. passport, or Eagle Card. If your driver’s license or state identification card was issued by a state other than North Carolina, you may only use it if you registered to vote in North Carolina more than 90 days before the election; for this election, on or before August 6, 2026.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.