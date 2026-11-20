Written by Tristan Muhammad.

Warm lighting. Colorful artwork. Instruments lining the walls and ceiling. Dulcet tones and mesmerizing melodies. The smell of coffee hanging in the air.

These are just a few of the sights, sounds, and scents one can expect to find at Sips and Sounds at 1619, where coffee, culture and community collide.

Located on the corner of Fayetteville and Dupree Street in Durham, the place is described by owner Dobbin Bookman-McLaughlin as a “community coffee shop and listening lounge.”

His goal is for it “to be a place that’s open and accessible to the community broadly, and quite specifically students and other local artists, that want to come and listen, enjoy the art, enjoy music.”

Every Friday from 7-10p.m., Sips and Sounds hosts a Jazz Jam, where artists and musicians from the community come together and perform live for patrons, free of charge.

In addition, on Thursdays from 7-9:30p.m., they host “High.low” community discussions, where customers play games such as Uno and Spades while engaging in a unique topic of conversation every week.

The menu consists of beverages like coffee, ginger beer and more. Whenever there are live events, Sips and Sounds serve their “famous street tacos,” in flavors like Chipotle Chicken and Shrimp Tempura, all at a low price.

Sips and Sounds is the latest in a long line of establishments designed to serve N.C. Central University students and the wider Durham community. Bookman-McLaughlin carries on his family legacy, with the McLaughlins being a cornerstone of the community for generations.

The story begins with the family in the 1930s, when his grandparents acquired the property and business. At the time it was a grocery store and would stay that way for over 50 years.

Beginning in the early 80s, the family rented the space out to other businesses, serving as a convenience store, grill, beauty salon and more over the years.

In 2023, his aunt ran her business, Affrikikos Bistro, until her retirement earlier this year. Bookman-McLaughlin says he took over the space in March, renovating it to become what we know today as Sips and Sounds at 1619, which officially opened in August.

The owner notes that his concept of the space continues to evolve every day.

“It’s a nice intimate listening and conversation environment that we want to curate,” Bookman-McLaughlin said. “I wanna make it a place where the community, including students, folks who are in the community, can access the space.”

He went on to express his appreciation for the arts, along with plans to provide musicians with a platform.

“I’m working with an artist who wants to bring a sort of jazz-gospel fusion, late morning, early afternoon kind of brunchy set here where we may have a mimosa bar,” he said. “You could listen to some jazzy-gospel fusion, and then maybe that bleeds into an afternoon set which might be more R&B, that kind of set for Sunday. None of that is anchored yet, but that’s kinda what we’re working [on].”

Gwendolyn McLaughlin-Bookman, mother of Dobbin Bookman-McLaughlin, articulated how much the maintenance of the building, and therefore the family legacy, means to her.

“I am so proud that we still have it. There are lots of buildings, even along this [street], that no longer belong to the people whose family had it,” she said. “I know their feeling has to be different than mine. This is the third generation in this spot.”

The mother also expressed joy in seeing the establishment come together and impact the community.

“This is a facility that is dear to my heart,” she said. “I’m glad to see it blossom. I’m glad to see it be a place that puts smiles on people’s faces.”

All people, regardless of age, background, or origin, are welcome to partake in the sips and sounds this historical community hub has to offer.