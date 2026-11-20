Orion Weaver and David Wintermute playing at The Lenny at 555. Photo by Colleen Uzoekwe.

Orion Weaver and David Wintermute playing at The Lenny at 555. Photo by Colleen Uzoekwe.

Jazz music is a genre that transcends across generations and cultures. For many, it represents freedom, creativity, and the power of musical expression.

Originating in New Orleans around the twentieth century, jazz began as a melting pot of African musical traditions and European harmonic influences. Over time, the genre evolved into a myriad of styles, including blues and ragtime.

More than a century later, jazz continues to connect people across backgrounds and generations, finding new life in musicians who carry its traditions forward while making it their own.

At N.C. Central University, one of those musicians is Orion “Tree Top” Weaver, a senior jazz and legal studies student whose musical journey reflects the genre’s everlasting impact.

“I specifically love jazz because I enjoy improvising and honing my musicianship in that art form,” Weaver said. “I’ve heard it said, and I agree, that if you become really good at jazz, you can play almost any genre of music.”

Weaver’s musical interest began when he was just in third grade, growing up with his two older brothers and younger sister in Columbia, Maryland.

Weaver started his journey playing viola in third grade and moved on to the saxophone in fourth grade. He said he started playing jazz in the fifth-grade jazz ensemble.

“Our school system started us on instruments in elementary school,” he said. “First it was strings and we couldn’t start in band until fourth grade, and I had been wanting to do band since I heard music was a thing.”

As he got older, his love for music and jazz continued to grow. He says one of his biggest influences was a legendary saxophonist from High Point, N.C.

“If there’s anyone that I listened to, it was really mainly John Coltrane,” he said. “I had to do a biography project in sixth grade, and he was who I picked.

Weaver says he continues to be inspired by saxophonists and jazz players such as Louis Armstrong, Dexter Gordon and Roy Hargrove to this day.

A musical partnership

His love for the saxophone pushed him to start searching for his own opportunities to perform in front of a crowd. He says he spends a lot of his time playing professional gigs with his bandmate, guitarist/bassist David Wintermute.

The two started a jazz duo, Symbiosis, in the winter of 2024 when Wintermute offered Weaver a place to stay on break so he could practice his music.

“He called me and said, ‘How are you doing?’ and ‘What are your plans for winter break?” Wintermute said. “Then I said, ‘Do you need a place to stay, Orion?’”

He said Weaver was looking to get a job at Whole Foods while they lived together, but he suggested that Weaver should try performing at the farmers’ market.

After Wintermute earned $50 playing bass at the market on his own, he returned home and convinced the young saxophonist to join him for their next performance.

“We went to the farmers’ market, just busking on the corner and people really loved us,” Wintermute said.

The duo began performing together regularly at the Saturday Durham Farmers Market downtown, where they discovered their shared love for music could become a professional opportunity.

They began reaching out to local restaurants, bars, and other venues to book paid gigs. Today, Symbiosis performs five to 10 times a month, including private events and recurring engagements.

For Wintermute, the partnership has provided an opportunity to grow as both a musician and a professional.

“It’s been a very empowering project,” he said. “We’ve been able to make money and evolve as players and musicians.”

Though the two share a passion for music, their different backgrounds and personalities help shape the duo’s sound.

Wintermute began playing guitar at nine years old and was initially drawn to songwriting, poetry and songwriting. He later studied classical bass before transitioning into jazz.

Weaver, meanwhile, began studying jazz in elementary school. Wintermute said their different musical experiences complement one another, allowing each musician to contribute something distinct to their performances. He added that their engagement with audiences is what makes their performances successful.

“You might not be the most technically virtuosic player, but if you can really connect with the audience, it’s even more compelling,” he said.

For Weaver, Symbiosis is just one part of a broader musical journey that includes performing with other ensembles and pursuing opportunities beyond North Carolina.

He is also a member of “The New Quintet,” a group of musicians studying at universities across the country. The quintet released its debut album “French Fries and Ranch,” in September, featuring original compositions by Weaver and one of the quintet’s other saxophonists Lucious Crawford.

Weaver and Crawford met at a jam session in New York City this January. A few months after that performance they decided to form a quintet with three additional musicians. The group has recorded its first album in Durham over the summer and has planned future performances in New York City and Chicago.

The quintet’s members are:

Tenor Saxophone: Orion “Tree Top” Weaver –– N.C. Central University

Bass: Ian Smith –– Virginia State University

Tenor Saxophone: Lucious Crawford –– Fordham University

Piano: McQuay Morton –– New York City’s The New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music

Drums: Caleb “Twizz” Heath –– Jacksonville State University

The opportunity to collaborate with musicians outside of NCCU has encouraged Weaver to continue developing his skills and building professional relationships.

A talent nurtured in the nest

Some of his greatest inspirations, however, are closer to home. Weaver said NCCU’s jazz faculty, including artists in residence Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo helped motivate him to pursue a professional career.

“They’re literally touring the world every year, playing music and selling out massive stages,” Weaver said. “That’s something I want to do.”

Weaver himself has already performed at some of the country’s most recognized musical venues, including Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center, through NCCU ensembles.

One of his favorite memories, he says, took place in Florence, Italy during a jazz camp in Tuscany. On his final evening in Florence, Weaver took his sax to a plaza overlooking the city and played while people gathered to watch the sunset.

He said that experience was one of the most special performances of his life.

Looking ahead, Weaver said he hopes to travel internationally and perform on every continent, potentially writing music inspired by the places he visits.

“Being able to travel and play music and then make connections in different places I go, building relationships with other musicians,” he said. “I feel like that’s just as important as the career itself.”

While music remains one of Weaver’s primary passions, he is also preparing for a future in law.

As a student pursuing legal studies alongside jazz, Weaver has worked to balance his academic responsibilities with professional performances. He said managing classes, maintaining his GPA and playing gigs can sometimes feel like working more than a part-time job.

His interests intersect through his exploration of music and the law, including an independent study examining jazz and legal studies. He is interested in a path that could allow him to combine his academic interests with his experience in the music industry –– maybe, as a copyrights attorney.

The world awaits

As he approaches graduation in spring 2027, Weaver also hopes to leave a lasting impact on NCCU’s musical community.

He believes the university’s jazz program deserves greater visibility among students, many who aren’t familiar with the program or its accomplishments.

One resource he hopes will help bridge that gap is Sips and Sounds, a venue located directly next to Farrison-Newton Communications Building that hosts weekly Friday jazz jams featuring local musicians and NCCU students. Weaver has hosted several performances and sees the venue as an opportunity to make jazz more accessible to the campus community.

For Weaver, creating opportunities for students to experience jazz is essential to keeping the genre alive.