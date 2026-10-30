NCCU Students SOAR to the Polls for the 2026 midterm elections

During the first week of early voting, N.C. Central University students carried on the institutional tradition of “SOAR to the Polls,” a civic engagement event in which students march together to vote at the Albert L. Turner Law School on campus.

Traditionally, SOAR to the Polls is a one-day event where the entire student body is invited to vote together at one time. This year, however, SOAR to the Polls was transformed into a week-long event in which on-campus organizations and student clubs were each assigned a specific day to vote.

Kassia Bryant, a Junior Political Science and Mass Communications student who is the Director of SGA’s Political Action and Civic Engagement Committee, said that she decided to extend SOAR to the Polls to last the entire week to increase engagement. She also goes on to explain her choice to add a brief educational presentation before the march.

“I noticed that many students aren’t feeling comfortable to vote. They might know that they want to vote, but not who they want to vote for,” she said. “I wanted to incorporate an educational piece, so we had a 15-minute presentation and sample ballots to give out.”

Bryant also emphasized the importance of college students’ votes during the current election. Multiple universities across North Carolina have had their on-campus early voting sites removed, so Bryant urges NCCU students to take advantage of the opportunity to vote on campus.

“This election is very important. It is very important that we exercise our right to vote, and that we use our polling location. If we don’t use it, we’re going to lose it,” she said

According to the Durham County Board of Elections, the Turner Law Building saw a total of 2,005 votes cast over the five days of SOAR to the Polls. The first day of SOAR to the Polls saw nearly 500 voters alone.

Though specific data such as NCCU student status is not available, the Turner Law School building saw a total of 821 voters ages 18-25 cast their ballots during the week of SOAR to the Polls. Throughout the week, the event was attended by more than 40 on-campus student organizations.

County-wide, the number of total ballots cast per day has increased significantly as compared to the last midterm election in 2022.

At the polls, students shared their feelings of excitement.

Junior political science student Mhlawa Dumbo who serves as Mister political science club said,

“I’m excited. When I vote, I think about the ones who came before us and fought for us to be able to do this today. That’s why I vote.”

Jade Brooks, a Senior Social Work student, shared similar sentiments.

“I think it’s very good that SOAR to the Polls is more than one day this year. It really gives students a chance to go out and vote,” Brooks said. “I think it’s so important to vote, so we can get people in power to get the necessary resources to vulnerable and underrepresented communities.”

Throughout the week-long event, the campus was visited by a variety of voting and civic engagement organizations, such as Black Votes Matter, Common Cause, and NC Black Alliance.