What does democracy mean to students at NCCU

“You cannot be neutral about the dismantling of our democracy,” journalist Georgia Fort said at the 2026 Center for Journalism and Democracy Summit.

Every year the Center hosts HBCU newsrooms across the country bringing together student journalists, including some from the Campus Echo, to learn how to be effective reporters in today’s political climate.

The conversations at the summit are centered around the role of the modern press and the hard truth that an attack on journalism is fundamentally an attack on the public right to know and freedom of speech.

The panelist lineup included renowned journalists like Nikole Hannah-Jones, Leroy Chapman, Georgia Fort, and Jelani Cobb, a leading indicator of declining democracy is strongly connected to the attacks on the press.

The panelists argued that the current administration is using autocratic tactics to squash opposition and defend the media like labeling reporters as security risks rather than shutting organizations down directly.

This strategy involves continuous, expensive lawsuits designed to destabilize news outlets like the New York Times and ABC. Since money is often the bottom line for large organizations, this legal and financial pressure sometimes forces them to surrender to protect capital interests.

The summit highlighted intense real-world examples of these press attacks. Minnesota journalist Georgia Fort reportedly faced federal charges and was targeted by approximately 24 ICE agents at her home, where an administrative summons was used to seize her phone records after a judge denied a search warrant.

Panelists also discussed “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota, noting that ICE conditions intensified when the governor and secretary of state refused the administration’s request to hand over voter rolls.

These discussions made it obvious that press, freedom and voting are deeply connected to our larger responsibility to citizens.

The public deserves access to accurate information to make informed choices and journalists. Need the freedom to report without intimidation. When discussing how the media should respond, the overarching theme was that journalists have to rethink traditional political “norms”. The speakers emphasize that truth, not simply “balance”, must be the number one goal.

Trying to be non-partisan or falling into “both-sideism” during times of severe political imbalance, often just results in incorrect reporting.

The summit made it clear that journalists cannot be neutral about the constitution or the current political situation. Instead of taking one political party’s side, journalists were urged to take the side of democracy and embrace an imposing relationship with power to hold accountable.

This isn’t just about the media. Everyday people have the responsibility to pay attention to current events, question what they hear and understand the issues affecting our lives.

Junior criminology student Kayla Glenn expressed a deep passion for equality and how it impacts her future as a black woman in her field.

“Democracy means a vast range of different topics to me, as for instance we all get an equal chance to experience the amenities of life,” Glenn said, “ without excluding someone based on sexuality,race or age or gender”.

She added that she feels it affects her future because it can dictate housing and car affordability, as well as the ongoing insurance difficulties in healthcare disparities for black women.

Democracy means having the ability to participate, ask questions and hold leaders accountable.

The main takeaways for students and citizens are straightforward: Go vote, respect journalists, and recognize that defending democracy requires true courage.

Written by Kasche’ Pack and Ja’Niyah Forney