NCCU establishes new Homecoming policies. Here’s what you need to know.

Denzel Goodlin and Starbesha Satterwhite greet the crowd as Mr. and Ms. Senior at NCCU's 2018 Homecoming football game. Photo by Kera Robinson, Staff Photographer.

Denzel Goodlin and Starbesha Satterwhite greet the crowd as Mr. and Ms. Senior at NCCU's 2018 Homecoming football game. Photo by Kera Robinson, Staff Photographer.

N.C. Central University is adding new guidelines to this year’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience.

Homecoming draws thousands of students, alumni and members of the community onto NCCU’s campus annually. But as safety concerns have grown at NCCU and other HBCUs in the state, Chancellor Karrie Dixon said that the university is implementing “thoughtful and necessary changes.”

Dixon, joined by other university officials, shared information regarding the new policies in a virtual town hall on Tuesday evening.

Here’s what to know before kickoff on October 17.

Homecoming parking policy

To ensure students have access to parking, visitors will not be able to park on campus this year.

There are few exceptions to the policy:

Season pass holders

RV tailgaters

Tailgaters in designated lots

Handicap parking on a first-come first-serve basis

There are also restrictions on vehicles for those allowed to park on campus. Motorcycles and golf carts will be prohibited.

Visitors will instead have to seek off-campus parking, including three designated lots in downtown Durham and at Durham Technical Community College, NCCU Police Chief Damon Williams said. The university will implement a paid shuttle system to and from off-campus lots and campus.

“In the past, the students have been asked to relocate and find additional parking off campus that we have allocated for them. But that has not been a safe process for our students to make it to and from campus,” Williams said. “So this year we’re going to prioritize our students to make sure they have a safe place to park.”

Homecoming visitation policy

During Homecoming, students will be under a strict visitation policy. This policy prohibits any visitors from entering residence halls. This includes parents and students that live in other residential halls.

Williams said that in the past, residence halls have had “numerous” trespassers during Homecoming. So, throughout the week, each residence hall will be staffed with a security guard at all times.

Students should also expect an increase in student ID checks Williams said.

A student that breaks the visitation policy could risk losing their housing, according to Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Angela Coleman.

Tailgating and vendors

Visitors will not be allowed to tailgate to the west of O’Kelly-Riddick stadium. Additionally, tailgaters—with the exception of those tailgating inside the track—must leave by 3:30 p.m.

“This helps us concentrate our public safety resources to make sure we can respond to any medical emergency and get to them in a timely manner,” Williams said.

He said that this also provides additional parking.

Vendor Village will also be moved from George Street to Nelson Street and Lincoln street to reduce the risk of unwanted visitors in residence halls, Williams said.

Homecoming parade

The Homecoming parade has been moved to the Saturday before Homecoming events begin. Williams said that monitoring the parade at the same time as other Homecoming events has made it too difficult to ensure overall safety.

“I can assure you that this was nearly unavoidable…” Williams said.

Campus Closure

All campus visitors will be expected to leave at 7 p.m. The Greek Bowl, which draws hundreds of visitors before and after the Homecoming football game, will also close at 6:30 p.m. to “set campus back up for the academic process” Williams said.

“It takes a significant amount of time to return campus from our Homecoming setting back to our academic setting.”

Additionally, the football game will be moved up to 12:30 p.m. to accommodate for the earlier campus closure time.

The last shuttles to leave for NCCU’s dedicated off-campus parking will leave at 8 p.m.

Why is NCCU implementing new Homecoming policies?

The new policies follow an increase in safety concerns during Homecoming events. NCCU saw two on-campus shootings during last year’s homecoming. A man opened fire on campus injuring four people, including an NCCU student.

In a separate incident that night, Danye Medhin, an NCCU alumnus and criminal justice instructor at the time, discharged a firearm near Debra Saunders-White Residence Hall.

No one was injured from the incident.

Williams also said that the increase in visitors has contributed to overcrowding in the Greek Bowl, causing safety concerns.

“We have to find ways now that are suitable to keep that entire crowd safe while also protecting the integrity of our campus and our students. Our first priority is to protect our campus community,” Williams said.

“All Eagles should enjoy Homecoming, though over the last few years, many campuses have had tragic events that have left Homecoming with a negative perception,” NCCU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said. “But we all know that our homecoming at NCCU brings joy, reconnections and a positive economic impact on our community.”