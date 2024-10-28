Four hospitalized after two shootings rock NCCU’s Homecoming

A day that started with the Durham Mayor marching alongside NCCU's Sound Machine, ended with yellow tape and the DPD. Photo by Chris Frazier, Co-Editor-In-Chief.

Two shootings shattered N.C. Central University’s 2024 Ultimate Homecoming Experience, leaving one student and three others injured. Many more were on lockdown for more than an hour.

At 7:43 p.m., sirens and emails alerted the NCCU community, informing students to shelter in place.

At the time, Homecoming participants, recreating last year’s Homecoming celebration, were entering the Greek Bowl to celebrate NCCU’s 16-7 victory over Morgan State University.

However, meters away in the Debra Saunders-White Residence Hall’s parking lot, an altercation started. In a video taken by a nearby student, five shots are heard from the middle of a skirmish, prompting the 7:43 p.m. sirens and a NCCU Police response.

Twenty-four minutes passed before the suspect was apprehended, and another four minutes passed before NCCU Police announced an all-clear.

Danye Medhin, 40, an NCCU alumnus, was charged with one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm on educational property. He was also charged with one count of felony riot.

Medhin, who graduated NCCU with a bachelor’s and master’s in criminal justice, was known for his research in health and drug laws.

Medhin was listed one of two instructors in a Spring 2024 course, “Research Methods in Criminal Justice,” in NCCU’s student registration portal. Assistant professor Carol Huynh was listed as the primary instructor of the course.

Following Medhin’s arrest, the Durham Police Department arrived at NCCU to assist campus police in shutting down the evening’s festivities.

They were present at every corner of the campus but concentrated along Fayetteville Street. Specifically, they used yellow tape and police vehicles to block off the portion in front of the Lee Biology Building, forcing students and Durhamites to take the scenic route.

Despite this, yards away from the flashing lights of DPD was an overflowing Greek Bowl. Eagles believed that the worst had passed and still wanted to celebrate on their final day of homecoming.

They were mistaken.

At approximately 8:59 p.m., gunshots again were heard in the vicinity of the Student Services Building. The sound, coupled with a new wave of sirens and emails to shelter in place, prompted groups of students run for safety.

As NCCU Police and the DPD worked to clear the area, community members able to reach their cars left campus. Eagle cards were locked to prevent access to residential hall, leaving many to seek shelter in the closest building.

While this ended up being the New Student Center for most, the lobbies of dormitories, such as Chidley North Residence and Eagle Landing Residence halls, were filled by students who couldn’t make it to their own dorm, or visitors who were too afraid to leave.

Eagle cards wouldn’t be restored until 10:24 p.m. In an 11:48 p.m. email to the student body, NCCU Police gave the all-clear. They encouraged students to cancel any additional events that would occur. They also said that the increased police presence would remain for the remainder of the night.

NCCU announced Sunday morning that four individuals, including the NCCU student, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Campus Echo is unaware whether or not suspects in the second shooting incident have been identified or arrested. Regarding the first incident, Medhin had since been released on a secured bond of $10,000.

Campus Cleanup, an opportunity where students assisted in the cleanup of NCCU, was canceled. In its place, NCCU custodians used trucks and shovels to take care of the Saturday night trash.

The NCCU Counseling Center is available for students who would like to see a counselor. On days Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., students can visit or call the center or dial 24-hour line at 919-530-7646.

In a letter to the student body, Chancellor Karrie Dixon said that NCCU remains “committed to the mission of our institution and campus safety will maintain our top priority.”

“We will not let random acts of violence define us,” Dixon wrote.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing. The Campus Echo will provide updates when NCCU Police or DPD release more information.