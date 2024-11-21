Man surrenders in connection to second NCCU Homecoming shooting

An arrest has been made in the second shooting that injured four, including one student, during N.C. Central University’s Ultimate Homecoming Experience on Oct. 26.

According to a statement released by NCCU, Jerrick Dennard Woods surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday after arrest warrants were issued in connection to the incident that followed the Eagles’ victory against the Morgan State Bears.

Woods was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm on educational property and possession of a gun on educational property.

NCCU also announced that Woods was being held without bond at the Orange County Detention Center.

NCCU then said that they were “grateful for the support and collaboration of local and state law enforcement partners during this process.”

This marks the first arrest in the investigation that is being led by the NCCU Police Department. Approximately an hour after the original shooting, shots were heard in the vicinity of the Student Services Building.

According to NCCU Police Chief Damon Williams, the response was almost immediate.

“The second response was less than 30 seconds,” Williams said. “Within 30 seconds, you saw officers arrive … and begin to assist individuals who were injured.”

The shooting resulted in a second lockdown, an end to the evening’s festivities, the cancellation of Campus Cleanup and a investigation that is about a month old.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Campus Echo will provide updates when University Police release more information.