NCCU's gospel choir, WPI performs at the 2025 Ultimate Homecoming gospel concert. Photo by Morgan McNeil.

NCCU ramping up for the 89th Ultimate Homecoming Experience

October 3, 2026
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This Saturday N.C. Central University will kick off its 89th Ultimate Homecoming Experience a week-long celebration bringing thousands of students, family, friends and alumni to campus.  

 This year’s festivities include the Homecoming Countdown, parade, Miss and Mister NCCU Coronation, concerts and the football game.  

 The number of visitors to the football game on Saturday, Oct. 10 is expected to reach at least 10,000 O’Kelly Riddick Stadium’s capacity, with NCCU’s recent enrollment increase of more than 10,000 students.

 The Eagles will face William & Mary after playing against the Campbell University’s Fighting Camels on Oct 3.  

 Students are already expressing excitement for the upcoming festivities.  

 “I’m excited for homecoming because I can meet alumni and go outside and party with my fellow eagles,” Digital Filmmaking junior Rhese Gardner said. “I’m also really looking forward to the Greek Bowl because there’s a lot going on.” 

He added that even though he’s disappointed this semester’s Oil Spill was canceled, he’s still excited for the other events like the parade and concerts.  

Here is a list of the week’s on-campus events:  

  • Oct. 3 – Homecoming Countdown 
  • Oct. 4 – Gospel Concert 
  • Oct. 5 – Coronation of Miss and Mister NCCU 
  • Oct. 6 – 10:40 Break 
  • Oct. 6 – Homecoming Experience Showcase 
  • Oct. 7 – Fried Chicken Wednesday 
  • Oct. 7 – Festival Block Party
  • Oct. 7 – Late Night Breakfast 
  • Oct. 8 – Back to the Nest Young Alumni Mixer  
  • Oct. 8 – Old School Greek Stroll Off 
  • Oct. 8 – Hip-Hop Concert 
  • Oct. 9 – Step Show 
  • Oct. 10 – Football Game 

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NCCU's gospel choir, WPI performs at the 2025 Ultimate Homecoming gospel concert. Photo by Morgan McNeil.
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NCCU's gospel choir, WPI performs at the 2025 Ultimate Homecoming gospel concert. Photo by Morgan McNeil.
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