Campbell Outlasts Eagles 38-31

NCCU’s defense lines up at the 20-yard line during the Eagles’ 38-31 matchup against Campbell.

NCCU’s defense lines up at the 20-yard line during the Eagles’ 38-31 matchup against Campbell. Photo by Taurus Bromell.

N.C. Central University had to dig deep and fight back after falling behind against Campbell however the Eagles couldn’t pull off the comeback and suffered a 38-31 loss against the Camels.

After facing two tough teams in the last two weeks the Eagles showed that they were ready for a dog fight, and went into the game with a lot of confidence and willingness to get the victory against Campbell. The Camels were able to stand the waves of punches thrown by the Eagles and pulled off the road win.

The Eagles started off strong, however they mostly failed to keep up the momentum when they had sparks. Even with big plays it was hard moving the ball on offense throughout the game.

Freshman Quarterback Nelson Layne had 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Freshman specialist-kicker Riley Daniels, who has been very consistent this season, converted on the extra point attempts.

NCCU decided to make a quarterback switch near the end of the second quarter. Freshman Quarterback Cobey Thompkins stepped in making an immediate impact throwing a touchdown pass to senior Wide Receiver Tristan Stitt.

Sophomore Running Back Zion Dobson contributed a total of 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles offense showed that it had “ Big Play” capabilities throughout the game but it wasn’t consistent enough as Campbell’s defense continued to stand strong.

NCCU’s defense battled and made momentum changing plays to contain the Camels offense, but they struggled to keep the Camels from scoring.

The Eagles’ defense refused to lay down, as senior defensive back Cameron Williams contributed an interception and Senior defensive lineman Zarion Walters made a sack against Campbell’s quarterback.

The Eagles enter next week with the record 2-4.

NCCU will face the William & Mary Tribe at O’Kelly – Riddick Stadium for their homecoming game, streaming on ESPN+.