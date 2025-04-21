NCCU announces plans to improve housing

NCCU continues to face housing shortages after record enrollment. Photo by Chris Frazier.

NCCU announced plans Monday afternoon to improve on-campus housing following last week’s protest.

In an emailed statement to the student body from the Division of Student Affairs, NCCU plans to implement six short and long-term action steps.

Residential Life will conduct room-by-room inspections to address maintenance issues and pest control, according to the statement. These inspections are expected to continue indefinitely and will be conducted twice a semester.

The statement also said that administration is in communication with their pest control vendor to implement “more robust and frequent treatments across our residence halls.”

They will also begin implementing biweekly office hours where students can meet with facilities and submit work orders. The office hours will be held in the lobby of the New Student Center during every 10:40 break. At these office hours, students will also be able to do the following:

Submit new facilities concerns

Receive updates on existing work orders

Ask questions or offer feedback directly to our facilities team

The statement also mentioned Chancellor Karrie Dixon’s efforts to increase funding for NCCU at the N.C. Senate. This funding would go towards housing improvements, according to the email. In addition, it would fund “major building repairs” which include heating and cooling systems and elevators.

The email also added that NCCU will aim on acquiring affordable off-campus housing partnerships for students.

“As a part of these efforts, some participating apartment communities are offering incentives such as free rent periods on select lease terms and waived short-term leasing fees,” NCCU said in the statement.

This is the third announcement from the university after last Wednesday’s on-campus protest, following a communique from the chancellor and an email to students from NCCU’s Office of Residential Life.

The protests, which was organized by an off-campus organization called the Student Panthers, attracted more than 200 people. Students initially gathered on Branch Street, before marching to the New Student Center. Five individuals, including an NCCU professor, were detained.

“We are committed to transparency, action and long-term improvement,” Vice Chancellor Angela Coleman said in the statement. “My door is always open to hear from you.”