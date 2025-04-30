Mister Freshman claims backlash after vocal attendance at housing protest

Zyarre Prince protests for housing improvements alongside a Student Panther member while wearing his Mister Freshman sash. Photo by Chris Frazier.

Zyarre Prince said that he knew he was taking a “big risk” when he attended N.C. Central University’s housing protest while wearing his Mister Freshman sash on April 16.

But he went anyway.

And now, he said he’s faced backlash from some Student Government Association and Royal Court members.

Prince said that he wanted to protest with students because he too struggles with the conditions of his dorm. Prince, who lives in the Eagleson Residence Hall, said that he has experienced a leaking AC unit, broken elevators and poor bathroom fixtures.

He joined his fellow students and members of the Student Panthers on Brant Street. After the crowd formed, Prince, while wearing his Royal Court sash, stood on a bench and addressed them.

During his speech, Prince expressed his disappointment in NCCU administration’s attempt to cancel the protest. This was done in a post on the NCCULife Instagram account, which is run by the Division of Student Affairs.

In a video that circulated around social media apps, Prince said the following:

“Right now, I’m not representing NCCU,” he said. “Today, I’m representing everybody here.”

As he spoke, he removed his sash.

The crowd of students cheered and joined him in chanting, “No housing, no peace!”

Hundreds of students praised Prince for his vocal attendance on Fizz, an anonymous student forum app.

“This is why we chose you as Mister Freshman, KEEP BEING GREAT!!!!!” One student wrote on Fizz.

However, he received much different feedback from his peers in SGA.

According to Prince, much of the backlash he received was due to his declaration about not representing NCCU. In an interview with the Campus Echo, Prince said that his comments were “taken out of context.”

“I was literally just trying to level myself with everybody else,” Prince said. “I didn’t want people to look at me as Mister Freshman because when people see me…they think ‘oh he’s this high and mighty person.’

“I still experience all the stuff you guys experience. I just have a title with a sash.”

Prince also said he felt tension with members of the freshman SGA council. According to Prince, Freshman Class President Torren Barrett expressed his frustration to Prince because he felt as though Prince was “bashing” SGA.

Prince admitted that he did, but stated his motivations were from built up anger.

“I never felt like I belong[ed], and I also was never heard,” Prince said.

During his time as a Royal Court member, he said he has felt like an “outcast.” Prince added that he questions whether this may be because of his sexuality or because he is not a member of a Divine 9 organization.

Before the protest, Prince posted about his plans to attend on his personal Instagram story. Shortly after posting, Prince was encouraged to take the post down by SGA members and Jamaal Searcy, the SGA and special programs coordinator.

Prince recounted a conversation with Searcy where he was told that the information he posted on his Instagram was misleading and incorrect. Prince told Searcy that he would not take the post down unless he was emailed proof that the information he posted was incorrect.

“I never got any response back to the email that he was supposed to send me,” Prince said. “So, I just never took it down.”

Though incoming SGA members were told not to attend the protest, Prince said that he was never told he could not attend.

Yet, after he went, he faced backlash.

This was not the first time there has been a lack of clear communication, according to Prince.

Prince said that he has sent several emails and texts to Searcy on various occasions and he received no response.

“You would think that I’m a ghost talking,” he said. “Like, nobody would just reply back to me.”

Searcy did not respond to the Campus Echo’s request to comment.

Prince also said he was disappointed in some of his SGA colleagues that made “insensitive” comments about the protesters.

One colleague, Freshman Class Vice President Skylar Mack and Miss Sophomore Elect, posted a comment around the time of the protest on her Instagram notes.

The comment read, “If I go and post the approval on my housing I’d be evil…”

Mack faced backlash from thousands of students on Fizz.

Prince said that in retrospect, he probably shouldn’t have worn his sash because he was speaking negatively about NCCU while representing it.

“But I don’t regret it though,” he said.

Despite his act of protest being poorly received in the Student Government Association, Prince still plans to run for another position in the future.