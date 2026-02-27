Safe and legal protest on campus

This story is a part of a collaborative Black History Month print and digital edition with The Nubian Message on Feb. 26, 2026. ____________________________________________________________________________________

A walkout against ICE occurred at the belltower, and this demonstration was under administration monitoring on Jan. 30. Senior Associate Vice Chancellor Lisa Zapata sent out the following email communication from Assistant Vice Chancellor Justine Hollingshead:

From Justine:

“[IMPORTANT INFORMATION] – We are aware of [a] group of approximately 100 individuals that have gathered at the Belltower and are now moving through campus. This group does not have a reservation and is not sponsored by any organization that we are aware of. The gathering today is a part of a nationally organized activity. We have staff monitoring the situation.”

In the current state of the social and political environment, protesting has become an imperative part in supporting causes around the world. When participating in protests, it is important to know your rights as a citizen. When you’re a student protesting on a university campus, these rights do not go away. However, they are a little different.

Dr. Elizabeth Lane, constitutional scholar and assistant professor at NC State, in email correspondence said, “Public universities are not the same as a traditional public forum (e.g., sidewalk, public park, etc.). Universities have a mission of higher learning.”

Dr. Lane continues, “Therefore, public universities can restrict protests and free speech from taking place in certain areas. This is because students have a right to be able to get to class and learn in the classroom setting without disruption.” Dr. Lane also said that free speech does not extend inside university buildings, “Students and members of the campus community certainly have the right to express themselves but in a way that allows the university to still operate. We typically refer to these types of restrictions as “time, place, manner” restrictions,” she said.

NC State’s Freedom of Speech and Expression website, says, that “time, place, manner” restrictions means “the ‘when, where and how’ of free-speech activity may be reasonably regulated if such regulation (1) is scrupulously neutral (in other words, it must apply to all speech, no matter how favored or disfavored) and (2) leaves ample opportunity for speech in alternative areas or forums.”

Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, said that “Freedom of Speech and Expression [policy] outlines potential consequences for individuals whose actions materially and substantially disrupt the functioning of the university, which is less likely to occur during free speech activities when organizers collaborate with NC State officials to discuss university policies and regulations prior to their particular event.”

Kulikowski encouraged organizations to reach out in advance of an event to discuss university policies and regulations. To ensure your event can proceed, he said, “Use of University Space [policy] sets forth NC State’s priorities for use of space. Academic classes, research and extension activities have the highest priority. Unsponsored Non-University Groups and individuals have the lowest priority. Reserved spaces have priority over any unscheduled use. Unsponsored and/or unreserved activities using space already reserved may be relocated to another space or shifted to another time.

Both Dr. Lane and Kulikowski emphasized the importance of legal protesting. Lane said, “As far as the type of expression, any expression not protected by the First Amendment would also not be protected on campus.”

Kulikowski echoed the sentiment, saying, “NC State balances its commitment to free speech with a commitment to safety. Individuals who threaten or commit acts of violence or other violations of law may be subject to arrest and prosecution by law enforcement. Violations of university policies, regulations, and rules may be subject to disciplinary sanctions.”

Kulikowski said, “We advise anyone who wants to protest safely and within university guidelines to visit the Plan Your Event site where you’re able to reserve a space, review requirements and request university assistance. Teams across the university collaborate year-round to support our students, faculty and staff as they use our campus for their personal and professional growth. Teams available to ensure effective and safe expression: Office of Student Life and Advocacy, Emergency Management and Mission Continuity, Student Leadership and Engagement, and NC State Police.”

Despite the free speech policy, NC State has had contrary reactions towards university events. Hannah Moushabeck was prevented from reading her children’s book on NC State’s campus due to it “not telling both sides of the story.” However, the NC State free speech site states, “NC State is prohibited from canceling an event based on the viewpoint of the speaker.”

Due to the UNC System’s n neutrality policy and others, most UNC universities will function the same.

Stay up to date on university rules and regulations as you go to protest at your local university.