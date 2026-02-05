What to know about NCCU’s continuing housing application for fall 2026

The N.C. Central University housing application for continuing students opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday with distinct changes in the order that upperclassmen self-select their dorms and what dorms are accessible by classification.

On Feb. 2, N.C. Central University’s Residential Life hosted a Zoom meeting explaining the changes coming to the housing application ahead of the 2026-27 academic year.

The self-selection order has been reversed from last year, allowing seniors to select their rooms first, followed by juniors and sophomores. Students applying for housing, accessible through the housing portal in myEOL, must not have any holds on their accounts, according to Residential Life Assistant Director Erica White.

Completing the application does not guarantee you will receive a housing assignment, White said in Monday’s Zoom meeting. A $150 housing application fee will be applied to students’ fall 2026 e-bill once students’ assignments are confirmed.

Once all spaces are full, those without placements will be moved to the waitlist.

White said that she strongly recommends waitlisted students to secure off- campus housing. Waitlisted students will be notified if a space becomes available over the summer. Room selection will begin the week of March 30 and will close April 6.

Eagleson, Debra Saunders-White, Rush, Annie Day Shepard, Ruffin, New Residence Hall II and Chidley North Residence Halls have been designated for freshmen. Upperclassmen will be placed in Eagle Landing, Alston Avenue, George Street and Lawson Street Residence Halls.

Students in special populations, such as Honors students, are instructed to work with their program facilitators to ensure their housing and determine roommate assignments with students not in that special population.

Roommate groups may only be created with one other student.

Residential Life strongly recommends that students complete the housing application on a laptop or desktop computer with a strong Internet connection using the Chrome browser to avoid delays.

Residential Life can be reached at 919-530-7298, residential_life@nccu.edu, or in their office located in space G12 of the Student Success Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.