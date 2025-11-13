Lattimore ties Moton’s 30-year shooting record against Bluefield State

Sophomore guard Gage Lattimore drives to the basket for a layup during the Eagles’ win over Bluefield State. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

The energy inside McDougald-McLendon Arena was vibrant as the Eagles returned home looking for their first win of the season. Fans looked on in excitement and awe as star sophomore-senior duo Gage Lattimore and Khouri Carvey combined for 59 points in N.C. Central’s 77-61 defeat of Bluefield State.

It wasn’t just the Eagles’ first win at home, it was their first win of the season after falling to three tough opponents, namely, N.C. State, Appalachian State, and Virginia. The Eagles have historically protected “The Nest” under coach LeVelle Moton, entering the game with a 162-35 home record, and this one was no different.

The game didn’t start as a blowout, with Bluefield State leading by nine points in the first half due to missed field goals and seven first-half turnovers. The Big Blue seemed to have the Eagles figured out, thanks in part to their head coach, Luke D’Alessio, who previously worked under Moton as an assistant from 2016 to 2019 before taking over at Fayetteville State.

Leading the comeback was sophomore guard Gage Lattimore, who, after missing his first two 3-point attempts, couldn’t seem to miss from behind the arc. After earning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Week award for his hot start through the first three games, Lattimore caught fire again against Bluefield State, sinking nine of 12 3-pointers. The performance tied Moton’s single-game record set in 1995 against rival North Carolina A&T.

After his 38-point performance, Lattimore credited his teammates for motivating him to keep shooting even after a slow start.

“I started off missing my first couple of shots, but they told me, ‘Just keep shooting that ball,’” Lattimore said. “One fell, and I didn’t feel like another one wasn’t going to fall after that.”

The shooting display was also praised by Moton, who repeatedly called Lattimore “incredible” and said he saw some of himself in the young guard.

“It’s not too many times you get a kid that reminds you of yourself when you played,” Moton said. “It’s come to life in Gage Lattimore. It’s a blessing and a joy to coach him. Nine-for-12 from the 3-point line — that’s incredible in and of itself.”

Right behind Lattimore was senior forward Khouri Carvey, who earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Week recognition last week after his first three games as an Eagle. Carvey finished with 21 points, eight of which came from four thunderous dunks that rocked McDougald-McLendon Arena.

He added three steals, one block and shot 64% from the field, efficiency Moton praised after the game. Forcing turnovers were a key factor in the win. The Eagles scored 29 of their 77 points off Bluefield State’s 23 turnovers.

They came up with 16 steals, including seven from senior guard Dionte Johnson. With others from Carvey, Lattimore, senior forward Ramondo Battle II and senior guard Kyric Davis. Ball movement was also an emphasis, as the Eagles recorded 17 assists from six players.

The win marks a turning point for a team still finding its rhythm and could serve as a confidence boost heading into a challenging road test against one of college basketball’s biggest programs. The Eagles will take the short drive to the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.

Moton has deep connections to the Tar Heel basketball program. His cousin, Donald Williams, was part of UNC’s 1993 national championship team, and former Tar Heel and NBA guard Raymond Felton is the godfather of his children. Moton is also longtime friends with several UNC legends, including Rasheed Wallace, Jerry Stackhouse and Vince Carter. He said he has great respect for the program and knows his team will have its work cut out Friday.

“That’s North Carolina…that’s the standard of basketball programs,” Moton said. “When they throw that basketball up, we’re going to get down, try to get on the dance floor and do what we do.”

The game will be streamed on ACC Network for fans to watch.