Eagles struggle in the paint as ranked Tar Heels cruise to 97–53 win

Senior forward Ramondo Battle II, who contributed 14 points against the Tar Heels, steps to the line for a free throw. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

N.C. Central fell to another tough nonconference opponent Friday night, losing 97-53 to No. 18 North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center. The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-4 and marked their fourth consecutive loss to the Tar Heels.

From the start, the Eagles struggled against the size of the Tar Heels frontcourt. Senior center Khouri Carvey, the tallest on NCCU’s roster at 6-foot-9, had the challenge of trying to contain 6-10 ” UNC freshman forward phenom Caleb Wilson, 7-foot junior center Henri Veesaar, and 6-10 junior forward Jarin Stevenson in the paint.

Carvey fouled out with 8:51 left in the second half, finishing with 6 points and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes played after getting a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double the game prior.

Sophomore standout guard Gage Lattimore also struggled, scoring only 12 points on 21.1% from the field and 33% from 3-point range (4/12). UNC’s defense did not allow him to get even the slightest bit comfortable and kept him from range.

Two Eagles who stood out from the game were No. 22 senior forward Ramondo Battle II and No. 10 junior guard Ryan Archey, who showed flashes of hope in what seemed to be an inevitable loss.

Battle scored a team-high 14 points on 50% from the field and 3-point range, with two of four 3-pointers made, and four made free throws in 25 minutes played.

Archey only scored 6 points, but on an efficient 50% from the field and dished out two assists in 14 minutes after only playing garbage minutes on the season up to that point.

The Eagles look to bounce back at home against Toccoa Falls College on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.