Eagles cap off regular season with sweep over South Carolina State

Ten seniors were honored during Saturday's volleyball matchup against South Carolina State in their final home match in the season. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

McDougald-McLendon Arena was filled with emotion during Saturday’s volleyball match against South Carolina State. Not only was it the Eagles’ final home match of the season, but it also began with a Senior Day ceremony honoring 10 players.

Each senior was escorted by family or friends and received a framed jersey. The celebration carried into the match, as the Eagles swept the Bulldogs 3-0 to close out the season. The first set was tight, with South Carolina State answering nearly every attack.

But a kill from freshman standout Allyson Rouse, followed by a Bulldog attack error and a closing kill from senior Makenzi Searcy, secured three quick points to seal the set 25-21.

By the second and third sets, the Eagles had settled in and took control, winning 25-17 and 25-13. All 10 seniors who were recognized pregame made appearances on the court. Senior outside hitter Kamren Harper added to her impressive résumé with 21 kills and 11 digs, her ninth double-double of the season. Each time Harper scored, a loud section of supporters echoed her name along with the announcer.

Senior libero Loren Johnson, who entered the game with over 1,000 digs throughout her collegiate volleyball career, added 19 more to the list against the Bulldogs.

The win moves the Eagles to 10-17 overall and 7-7 in MEAC play, marking an improvement from last season. The record put them in a three-way tie for fourth in MEAC volleyball, and after tiebreaking procedures, NCCU was seeded fifth.

The following ten seniors were recognized on Saturday:

Outside hitter Jaelyn Hall

Outside hitter Makenzi Searcy

Outside hitter Kamren Harper

Middle hitter Tayah Little

Middle hitter Summer Campbell

Middle blocker/right side hitter Amarah Johnson

Defensive specialists Gabriela Felix-Baeza

Defensive specialists Neira Joldic

Defensive specialists Loren Johnson

Setter Manuela Cripa Nasser

The Eagles will face Delaware State on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. in Baltimore. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.