FSU names NCCU police leader Damon Williams as chief of police

Damon Williams will leave NCCU after 5 years to join Fayetteville State's police department as its new chief of police. Photo courtesy of Fayetteville State University.

N.C. Central University’s chief of police, Damon Williams, has been announced as Fayetteville State University’s new police chief. He is scheduled to enter his new role at his alma mater on Dec. 8.

Williams worked with NCCU for over five years, handling crimes, parking regulations and emergency communications. Williams has over 20 years of experience with multiple police departments including Mooresville and Tarboro.

Williams addressed the change on NCCU’s police department’s Instagram and Facebook account around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The police department did not respond to a request to comment.

In the video, he expressed his sadness for leaving NCCU and its community, reflecting on the memories he made over the years with students, faculty, administrators and staff.

“The partnerships and relationships we built will be invaluable to me,” Williams said. “The students, as challenging as you can be sometimes, have made me a better police chief than when I arrived [five] years ago.”

The video, at the time of reporting, had more than 240 commenters praising Williams for his leadership at NCCU and expressing sadness for his departure.

“Omg you will be missed! appreciate every moment I was able to experience with you,” NCCU student Fantasy Stokes commented. “Continue to be a walking blessing every room and space you enter!”

“FAY STATE GOT THE GOAT!!!!!!!” Associate Director of Annual Giving Josiah Russell commented.

This comes as a shock to many in the NCCU community, as Williams is a beloved figure and is in frequent contact with students. He also serves as a part-time instructor.

According to an FSU press release, FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said that Williams’ “proven track record and deep understanding of university policing align with our mission.” In his new role, he will manage campus police, safety and emergency response.

Williams said the change will allow him more time with his family and give him a shorter commute to work.

For now, there have been no announcements regarding who will replace Williams.

FSU says that it prioritizes a safe campus where their students can freely be themselves, and are confident Williams will continue their work.