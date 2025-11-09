Eagles hold off Norfolk State Spartans in 31-28 Senior Day victory

The Eagles celebrated senior night while holding off a Norfolk State comeback in an intense 31-28 victory. Saturday’s win, which began with honoring quarterback Walker Harris, star wide receiver Chauncey Spikes, and 16 other graduating Eagles, was a great send-off for the seniors. Harris’ performance helped keep the team afloat with 265 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Harris-to-Spikes connection continued to thrive with a 71-yard and two touchdowns effort by Chauncey Spikes.

Norfolk State proved to be a tougher opponent than expected. The Spartans entered this game with a 1-8 overall record and zero conference victories, but any expectations for a blowout were squandered very quickly.

N.C. Central’s run game was almost completely taken away by the Spartan defense, totaling 80 rushing yards compared to Norfolk State’s 164 rushing yards. An excellent passing game was what kept the Eagles alive, with 270 total passing yards and all three touchdowns coming from endzone catches by Spikes and Mehki Wall.

The game was calmly in the Eagles’ hands after a 17-7 start going into the second half, but the Spartans quickly took control of the game following an NCCU field goal. Norfolk State would go on to outscore the Eagles in the third and fourth quarters, creating an intense tug-of-war between both teams.

The Eagles managed to hold on in the fourth quarter with 11 points from the offense. Kaleb Robinson’s career-long 48-yard field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter was what kept the lead going until the end of the game. Norfolk State’s last attempt to score ended with a turnover on downs, ending their comeback hopes.

This was a much-needed win for NCCU as they continue to push for a Celebration Bowl appearance, taking its conference record to 2-1 with an overall 7-3 record. The Eagles’ margin for error still remains small, as they can’t afford another loss if the team wants to keep the championship hopes alive.

The Eagles play the last home game of the season in a conference-deciding matchup against South Carolina State next Friday, airing live on ESPN2 at 5:30 p.m.