Why go to the polls?

Durham municipal candidates' signs line the entrance to NCCU's polling site at the Albert L. Turner School of Law. Photo by Ronni Butts.

With Election Day around the corner, students at N.C. Central University are realizing that casting a ballot isn’t as simple as it sounds. Between classes, jobs, and life, voting is not always a priority. Especially with voter ID regulations, registration deadlines and polling place locations.

“A lot of students struggle with voter ID confusion, residency changes or not knowing the importance of voting,” said Brisa Mativez, a clinical research student. “Sometimes it feels like local elections don’t matter to students, but it’s usually due to lack of awareness.”

For many Eagles, that feeling of doubt isn’t uncommon. Some students aren’t sure if they are even registered after moving dorms or off campus. Others don’t realize that local elections have the biggest impact on their daily lives.

“I don’t think my vote really matters, the system already feels decided before we even get to the polls,” said Myles Norman, a student at Durham Technical Community College.

But those local elections matter more than most students think. The city of Durham decides on issues that affect rent prices, public transportation, job opportunities and safety—all things that directly shape student life at NCCU and beyond.

With so many college students in the area, NCCU’s vote could be incredibly powerful, if it shows up.

However, disengagement remains one of the biggest barriers. Some students feel like their single vote can’t make a difference, but municipal elections can be decided by just a few hundred votes. That means NCCU students, a large, underused voting bloc has the potential to truly shape Durham’s future and make a difference.

And for many, that’s personal.

“At NCCU, we learn about how our ancestors fought for voting rights,” said Travis McCorkle, a political science student. “Voting isn’t just a duty. It’s honoring their work and shaping our future.”

On Nov. 4, voters will get their final chance to cast a ballot for mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 3 for city council. Incumbent Leonardo Williams and Anjanée Bell are the final two candidates for mayor. Incumbent DeDreana Freeman will face Matt Kopac on the ballot for Ward 1 and Shanetta Burris is challenging incumbent Mark-Anthony Middleton Ward 2. Incumbent Chelsea Cook and Terry McMann are running for Ward 3, NCCU’s ward.

Durham residents vote for city councilmembers from each ward.

What you need to vote

Check your voter registration and bring your photo ID to the polls. Early voting lasts until Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. and voters can cast a ballot on Election Day from 6:30am to 7:30 pm on Nov. 5.

NCCU students that register to vote using their residence hall address can cast their ballots at the Albert L. Turner School of Law on Nelson Street on NCCU’s campus.

Local decisions have a direct impact on students’ daily lives. And student engagement can shape city officials’ influence issues that shape the student experience on and off campus. Local leaders also make choices about funding for education and partnerships that can create opportunities for internships, and community engagement. They also make decisions for policing and community engagement.

“The student vote is probably the most crucial, they are the ones deciding the future of Durham. They are the ones that live here, work and got to school here,” Travis McCorkle said. “Please vote.”