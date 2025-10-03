Building a future of artificial intelligence at NCCU

Siobahn Day Grady says she is working towards her vision for artificial intelligence at NCCU as she leads several AI initiatives. Photo courtesy of Siobahn Day Grady and NCCU.

As the first woman to earn a Ph.D. in computer science from N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University, Siobahn Day Grady has already made history.

Now, as the director of N.C. Central University’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research, she is focused on leaving a larger footprint in the world of artificial intelligence.

Her vision includes developing an AI hub at NCCU, a space where students, faculty and community partners can collaborate on projects and explore the ethical use of the technology.

“I want this to be institutionalized, meaning it becomes a part and a staple of NCCU,” Grady said. “That is my vision. That is my work for us to continue doing everything that we’re doing.”

Grady said that the future of AI isn’t just about algorithms and data. She said that for her, it’s about people. At NCCU, that means ensuring students have the resources, mentorship and hands-on experiences they need to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Grady said that she encourages students to question the systems of technology and AI that they use right now. She wants them to remain curious and have the mindset of a lifelong learner.

“Make sure to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to question the systems and all the different things that are happening within technology and AI right now,” Grady said. “Remain curious about all things and have a mindset of being a lifelong learner.”

Grady said that she wants to prevent NCCU students from getting left behind in this technological wave by creating an AI-focused book club, a new AI minor with different concentrations and hands-on workshops with access to companies like IBM, Amazon and OpenAI.

“There might be an internship opportunity for them there. We’re in a time now where it doesn’t have to be the IT major that gets the job,” she said.

Grady said that she hopes students will feel empowered to be leaders in the field of AI through the experience of the IAIER programs.

The AI Emerging Scholars and Leaders Program selects 10 students each year to receive hands-on training, mentorship, a stipend and a certificate of completion.

David Goins, a senior information technology student and a member of the program, said that he has received two job offers through connections he made while participating in the cohort.

In the program, Goins worked with teachers designing curricula for students K-12, which he said he is passionate about. Goins said gaining insight about how children think will help him build fulfill his goal of building a digital library to make AI more accessible to children.

“AI is transforming every industry that you can think of,” Grady said. “So it is truly a time to not only see yourself in AI, but it’s a time to figure out how you can use this tool to help you stand out amongst the crowd.”