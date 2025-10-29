Eagles suffer tough Homecoming loss to open conference play

Running back Chris Mosley (center) is tackled near the end zone during the homecoming game against Delaware State. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

Midday on Oct. 25, alumni, students, friends and family filled up O’Kelly Riddick Stadium as the N.C. Central Eagles aimed to defend the home turf against their first conference opponent, Delaware State.

The Hornets crashed NCCU’s homecoming celebration, taking the game 35-26. This was a historic game for DSU, as was the Hornets’ first win in Durham since Oct. 15, 1977, their first conference win of the season, and their first conference win under new head coach DeSean Jackson.

The game got off to a strong defensive start from both ends, with the first quarter ending with a score of just 3-0 after an NCCU field goal. By the end of the second quarter, however, both teams reached the end zone, sending the Eagles into halftime with the lead at 10-7. Early in the second half, the momentum shifted, and the Hornets scored two quick touchdowns, bringing the score to 21-10 halfway through the third quarter.

However, the Eagles responded with two touchdowns of their own to end the third quarter and begin the fourth. A rushing touchdown scored by quarterback Walker Harris and a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chauncey Spikes gave the Eagles a 24-21 lead with 14 minutes left in the game. The Hornets didn’t let the Eagles soar much longer, scoring two more touchdowns to regain an 11-point lead at 35-24 with just under two minutes remaining in the game. At the 15-second mark, a safety cut the lead to nine and ended the game.

Despite the loss, many of the Eagles’ key offensive players put up strong numbers. Walker Harris threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore wide receiver Chance Peterson caught six passes for 134 yards. Wide receivers Nasim Cosby and Chauncey Spikes contributed a touchdown apiece as well. But the matchup was a reminder that no matter how strong the offense is, defense and ball security can ultimately decide the outcome. The Eagles allowed 453 yards, resulting in five touchdowns, and turned over the ball twice, once through an interception and once via a fumble, providing the Hornets two more opportunities to score the ball.

Head coach Trei Oliver repeatedly called the loss “unacceptable.” “The university and the fans deserve better than this,” said Oliver.

He also said the team will be significantly improved next game, which takes place Nov. 1 against Howard University, in Washington, D.C. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 5-3 and 0-1 in conference play. With just four games remaining in the season, every win counts towards a potential appearance in the HBCU National Championship, known as the Cricket Celebration Bowl, which will take place in Atlanta, GA, on Dec. 13. The team with the most conference wins will take on the best team in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference to be crowned HBCU National Champions.

