NCCU Alumni Guide: How to Navigate the University

The transition from high school to college can be a harsh reality check many students say they feel unprepared for. First-year students may feel similar to Freshman Psychology student Isaël Delgado, who said that he found entering a new a new environment already filled with celebrated academic achievers and established friend groups as “slightly overwhelming” and even “nerve-”

Like many incoming and continuing students, plenty of N.C. Central University alumni have felt this way as well. So they have shared some pieces of advice drawn from their experience to help ease the anxieties of new Eagles.

Get to Know Your Professors – Class of 1994, nursing graduate Avera Terry-White

Professors are more than just your teachers; they are also a vital part of the academic support system. Devote scholar and active alumni chair member Terry-White adds that it is imperative to “build relationships with your professors, especially those in your department of interest.” This is a gateway to display genuine care for the subject – which can open doors in the future when needed most.

Get Involved and Make Friends – Class of 1990, English graduate Ernie Suggs; Class of 2010, public administration graduate Turquoise Parker

College is nothing without connections and friendships. Renowned journalist, two-year Campus Echo editor, and brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Suggs was a prominent figure on campus during his time at NCCU. He said that he believes it is essential to join organizations to truly get to know other students who may have the same nerves in their first year.

Former Sound Machine and eClipse member and current part-time university instructor Parker added that being around likeminded students will add to the sentiment of “encouragement and accountability” that is necessary to get through the trials college is bound to bring.

Both former students agree that time spent at NCCU is an opportunity to build lifelong relationships and encourage students to use that time to their best advantage.

Go to Class – Class of 2001, history graduate Phillip Terry

Terry says the phrase “go to class” should be ringing in students’ ears by now. It was said during the open houses, it was said at S.O.A.R., and it is posted everywhere possible around campus. Being enrolled at NCCU means going to class is the highest priority.

Remember Your Why – Class of 1997, Engineering graduate Eddie R. White III

While all the games and parties are exciting and part of the college life, Suggs, Parker, Terry-White and her husband Eddie R. White III emphasized the importance of students remembering why they are at NCCU.

Being admitted into N. C. Central was not just an abstract decision. It was a purposeful conclusion. Being a first-year seminar instructor, Parker reminds her students about the sole purpose of historically Black colleges and universities. HBCU’s were established during the Reconstruction period for African Americans to become teachers for future generations. There is purpose that comes with being a Central student. Paker believes that purpose is to “teach the world”.

So why study so hard for midterms? Why keep registering for classes? How is it possible to keep pushing when things get hard? These alumni say they believe that keeping the answer to those questions in mind. will help students stay focused, even in tough times. Even though first-year students can have their doubts like Isaël has his, he still says that he is “excited for the future” more than anything.

It’s no secret that being an Eagle is no easy feat, especially for those who are new to the Nest. Even while carrying the weight of being a new student at NCCU, it is important to listen to the wise words of those who came before and do everything possible to make this next experience the best experience.

Written by Leah Brown