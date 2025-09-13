The G.R.O.W.T.H. Administration’s plans for the 2025-26 academic year

Photo caption: Sha’Lexus Sanders (left) and Haneef Eiermann (right) writing an agenda for an SGA meeting. Photo credit: Sha'Lexus Sanders.

Sha’Lexus Sanders, a senior political science student, and Haneef Eiermann, a junior business administration student, will serve as the 83rd student body president and vice president this academic year.

The mission of the Student Government Association is to “preserve and defend the rights and privileges of students, promote self-governance, guarantee a student voice and involvement in university decisions and serve the common interest of students,” according to the mission statement on the N.C. Central University’s website.

As president, Sanders will serve as the chief representative of students working with administrators and overseeing SGA initiatives, while Eiermann, as vice president, will assist in those efforts and facilitate communication between students, faculty and university leadership.

The Sanders-Eiermann administration plans to embody the SGA mission through their platform G.R.O.W.T.H.: Guidance, Representation, Outreach, Wellness, Tenacity, and Harmony. They describe their administration as a united front rooted in a genuine drive to advocate for the student body and increase student engagement.

Over the years, students have expressed concerns about housing, parking and increasing enrollment. While Sanders and Eiermann did not point to one specific issue as most urgent, they emphasized keeping communication between students and administration open.

In a conversation with the Campus Echo, Sanders and Eiermann shared what G.R.O.W.T.H. will look like this year.

How does the Sanders-Eiermann administration plan to exemplify GROWTH?

Eiermann: The G.R.O.W.T.H platform focuses on rebuilding the relationship between the student body and SGA. That’s really the growth we’re trying for; building that relationship back so we can do our job to the best of our abilities. Because if you don’t trust your student political leaders with certain issues, how can things change in your favor?

Sanders added that SGA, the Royal Court and the Senate are here to advocate for the student body, but they also want students to feel empowered to advocate for themselves.

How will your administration ensure that students have ample opportunities to voice their concerns, and that the student body is kept informed about your administration’s decisions?

Sanders: We want students to know that our doors are always open, whether they need to voice their concerns or just want to hang out in the SGA suite. But we also want them to know that we are students first, too. We’re trying to graduate and get our voices out there as well.

Eiermann: Sha’Lexus and I are very comfortable people, and we make an effort to speak to everyone in the room. But we also look to the chancellor for guidance on specific faculty connections that we can bring to the student body.

What legacy do you and your administration hope to leave behind for the Student Government and the student body?

Sanders: I am the 11th female to hold this position overall and the first in nearly a decade. I don’t believe that there should be such a long gap. One thing I want to do is inspire young women on campus to strive for greatness. You don’t have to hold yourself back.

Eiermann: When it comes to leaving a legacy, it’s always about the impact. If I would’ve ever let anything I’ve done in the past hold me down, I would not be in the position I am and I would not have grown as much mentally. I definitely want to push that mentality to other students as well.

The Student Government Association staff is located on the first floor of the N.C. Central University New Student Center in the “Student Government Association” suite 1102.

Students can contact Sanders and Eiermann at: sgapresident@nccu.edu and sgavicepresident@nccu.edu.