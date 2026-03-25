The results are in: 2026-2027 SGA and Royal Court winners announced

Students chose Mykenzi Davis-Cowart and Malachi Griddine as the 84th and 27th Miss and Mister N.C. Central University, while Haneef Eiermann was elected student body president as results from the 2025-2026 SGA elections were announced Tuesday in the NCCU Student Center.
Candidates had been campaigning for the past three weeks through spring break, having posters displayed on the Pearson Cafeteria TVs, signs nailed in the yard, and even campaign teams line dancing with candidates’ posters in the cafe’s open space.
Some candidates even went the extra mile with endorsements. Davis-Cowart, as a part of her NFL draft-themed Miss NCCU campaign, had former NFL players William Floyd and Corey Fuller endorse her.
Other notable campaign themes included “Abbott Elementary,” “8 Mile,” OutKast’s “Stankonia,” “Notorious B.I.G.,” Brent Faiyaz’s “Wasteland,” “A Different World,” “Clueless,” “GNX,” among others.
With his win for Mister NCCU, Griddine became the first man at NCCU to win four times: Mister Freshman in 2023, Mister Sophomore in 2024, Mister Junior in 2025, and Mister NCCU this year.
Twin sisters Savannah and Alexandria Johnson won Miss Junior and junior class vice president, respectively, with “captured” true-crime and the “Suite Life on Deck”-themed campaigns.
Jordyn Bryant, who was named Miss Congeniality at the Mister and Miss NCCU Pageant, won the Miss Sophomore title.
Full Results:
Student Body:
Student Body President – Haneef Eiermann
Student Body Vice President – Torren Barrett
Miss NCCU – Mykenzi Davis-Cowart
Mister NCCU – Malachi Griddine
Sophomore Class:
President – Paige Thorpe
Vice President – Nadia Johnson
Senators – Maya Ferguson, Taniyah Ragland, Jaydence Joyner, Indyah Tate, Daeniyah Dancy
Miss Sophomore – Jordyn Bryant
Mister Sophomore – Tony Woodard
Junior Class:
President – Tionna Shelton
Vice President – Alexandria Johnson
Senators – Elliot Taylor, Arianna Powell, Harmony Pate, Aniyah Hill, Danasia Haney
Miss Junior –Savannah Johnson
Mister Junior – Iman Osyris Bowden-Powell
Senior Class:
President – Justin Holloman
Vice President – Christian Coleman
Senators – Peyton Paul, Caela Harp
Miss Senior – Na’Kayla Hamilton
Mister Senior – Emanuel Craig