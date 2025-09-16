Eagles claim 49-19 victory over Fayetteville State Broncos

N.C. Central quarterback Walker Harris (3) calls a play during the second quarter in Saturday's game against Fayetteville State. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

N.C. Central quarterback Walker Harris (3) calls a play during the second quarter in Saturday's game against Fayetteville State. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

Quarterback Walker Harris threw a career-high 387 yards and three touchdowns while N.C. Central dominated Division II opponent Fayetteville State 49-19 on Saturday evening at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. The win was fueled by touchdowns from five different Eagles players.

NCCU recorded 499 yards of total offense while limiting Fayetteville State to 234 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Chance Peterson contributed to the offense with a career-best 91 receiving yards. Defensively, they tallied three sacks and an interception, and the special teams added two field goals.

In the first quarter both teams scored just a field goal each. Once the second quarter began the Eagles defense shut down the Broncos, leaving them scoreless, while the offense brought the score to 21-3. Walker Harris scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, front flipping into the end zone over a defender.

Following halftime, the Broncos scored their first touchdown of the game. The Eagles answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Quentin McCall. Sophomore defensive specialist Tomondrey Braxton scored the second touchdown of the quarter after catching his first interception of the season, leading to a pick-six.

The Eagles offense began the fourth quarter with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Walker Harris to wide receiver Mehki Wall, bringing the score to 42-10. Eagles backup quarterback Joshua Jones led the third string to another NCCU touchdown, scored by running back Zion Dobson. The Broncos only scored one touchdown and a field goal.

N.C. Central now holds a 25-9 record against Fayetteville State.

The 2-2 Eagles will travel to Truist Stadium in Greensboro on Sept. 20 to take on longtime rival North Carolina A&T in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. The matchup begins at 4:00pm, streaming on ESPN+.