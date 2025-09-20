Preview: Eagles to face NC A&T in 97th Aggie-Eagle Classic

NCCU wide receiver Joaquin Davis (right) blocks N.C. A&T cornerback Karon Prunty in the 2024 Aggie-Eagle Classic at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

After a 49-19 win over Fayetteville State last week, N.C. Central will head to Greensboro to face North Carolina A&T in the 97th Aggie-Eagle Classic Saturday afternoon.

This rivalry dates back to 1931. Under Coach Trei Oliver, the Eagles are 3-2 against the Aggies and have won the last three meetings. Last year’s matchup, at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, ended with a 66-24 Eagle win.

Both teams come into the matchup with new additions to their coaching staff. N.C. Central hired offensive analyst Jennifer King, who made history as one of the first black women with a coaching role in the NFL before coming to NCCU.

North Carolina A&T hired Shawn Gibbs as the new head coach back in December. The Aggies are 1-2 and are 1-0 in the Coastal Athletic Association.

NCCU quarterback Walker Harris played a career game against Fayetteville State, completing 23 out of 36 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a TD, flipping into the end zone to end the first half. This performance earned him the HBCU National Player of the Week and MEAC Offensive Player of the Week titles.

Kickoff takes place at 4 p.m. at N.C. A&T’s Truist Stadium, and will air on FloFootball.