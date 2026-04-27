“Not Today:” NCCU students learn self-defense

NCCU student Marisa Torres listens to self-defense instructor Sunny Yu from Gracie Jiu Jistu teach in the LeRoy T. Walker Complex. Photo by Deena Westby.

NCCU student Marisa Torres listens to self-defense instructor Sunny Yu from Gracie Jiu Jistu teach in the LeRoy T. Walker Complex. Photo by Deena Westby.

Student interest in a recent “Not Today: A Practical Self-Defense Workshop” at N.C. Central University may have received enough student interest to return as a regular event, according to one of its organizers.

“I really do think having it on a wider scale would be awesome,” said Emily Guzman, director of the Women’s Center and Student Development Initiatives. “I hope to have it again in the fall.”

The workshop focused on teaching students how to protect themselves using “specific techniques to get out of situations,” said Guzman.

The March 20 event, hosted by the NCCU Women’s Center in the Walker Complex, was held in collaboration with Gracie Jiu Jitsu, a local program offering basic adult self-defense for real-life situations.

Guzman said the workshop was created in response to student interest.

“It was requested by the students, and it was well received,” she said.

During the session, students participated in hands-on demonstrations and learned how to use movement, positioning and awareness to escape potentially dangerous situations.

“It was really about using technique instead of strength, using your weight and movement in ways that make it harder for someone to hold onto you,” Guzman said.

Although attendance was limited, Guzman said the smaller group created a better learning environment.

“We didn’t get as many students as expected…but in the end, it was actually better,” she said. “Ten students came, and the mats were perfect for that amount of people.”

The workshop reflects a broader effort by the Women’s Center to provide programming that meets student needs and promotes safety on campus.

“At the end of the year, we’ll have a survey to see what students loved, what they didn’t, and what they want for next year,” Guzman said.

Even students who did not attend recognize the importance of self-defense education.

NCCU student Terryn Green said she believes learning self-defense is essential.

“I always think teaching people how to defend themselves is a necessity, so I’m all for it,” Green said.

While she did not attend the workshop, Green said it is something she has considered.

“I have, but I’ve never gotten around to it. It’s something that I always say to myself that I’ll try, I just haven’t yet,” she said.

Green added that while she generally feels safe on campus, there are moments that raise concern.

“I feel safe 95% of the time while being a student here, but sometimes you never know when something will happen,” she said. “Anytime there’s a big event on campus, I see people who I can tell aren’t students walking around.”

She believes workshops like this are valuable for all students.

“You’ll never know when you have to use the skills that will be taught in those classes,” she said. “Whether you’re a young man or woman, anyone should know how to defend themselves.”