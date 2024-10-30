NCCU Police look into robbery near B.N. Duke Auditorium

October 30, 2024

The N.C. Central University Police Department responded to a robbery that occurred on the sidewalk near B.N. Duke Auditorium Tuesday evening.

According to a timely warning sent to the student body at 10:58 p.m., the crime was committed at approximately 6:47 p.m., but wasn’t reported until 7:27 p.m.

The suspect allegedly appeared to be a 33-year-old, six-foot tall Black male with dreadlocks.

NCCU Police said the subjects were not NCCU students, but they knew each other. They also said that the suspect was identified and they were taking the necessary steps to locate him.

There are no updates at this time, but the Campus Echo will provide more information when there’s details available. In the meantime, NCCU officers advise students to report any suspicious activity.

 

