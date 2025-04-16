Jada’s Men’s Accessories continues growth in its fifth year

James Abram and Wendy McManus-Abram continues to provide ties, hats and suits to Durham residents. Photo by Ronni Butts.

First published in the Triangle Tribune.

While small businesses struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, James Abram and Wendy McManus-Abram decided to open a business. Now, what started as a side hustle selling ties out of the trunk of their car for nearly two decades has turned into a flourishing business.

The brick-and-mortar off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard painted in a bright blue is the business’ fourth home in the last five years. They quickly outgrew their previous spaces.

“We literally had ties going up and down the walls,” McManus-Abram said.

Their current location is bright and welcoming. The light from the large windows and chandeliers reflects off the white and blue painted walls. Pictures of customers, each that carry their own stories, hang on the walls.

“Blessings on blessings,” seems to be Jada’s Men’s Accessories slogan, as Abram credits all the business’ success to God’s faithfulness. The couple said people warned them about opening a business during the pandemic.

“We kept hearing that [it’s] the pandemic. Nobody’s going to be wearing ties and nobody’s going to be dressing up,” McManus-Abram said.

“They [were] wearing ties with their PJs on,” Abram said laughingly.

Jada’s Men’s Accessories, despite its name, has expanded to carrying more than 500 suits. The business also has a women’s apparel line called Wendy’s Collection. Abram, who left his full-time job as a researcher at UNC at Chapel Hill, said he always had faith of a successful business.

In March, the couple received their first samples of their suit line they designed called Abram. They proudly dressed their mannequin with the sample, which stands beside a table filled with a variety of neckties.

Jada’s, however, isn’t known just for its business success but also for its community involvement.

James Abram, who was in McDougald Terrace public housing, less than a mile from N.C. Central University, said as a child, he always wanted to be a member of the NCCU community.

Now, he and Wendy, who is an NCCU alumna, sponsor several programs at the university, including the football and basketball teams, the African American Male Initiative, and NCCU’s Clutch Closet, which gives students access to free business clothing.

Abram says this isn’t all they plan to accomplish.

“My goal is to cover every sport on campus,” he said.

They also want to begin hosting community classes like finance, yoga and men’s health.

The Abrams don’t limit themselves to NCCU, though. In 2024, Jada’s Men’s Accessories became active in supporting the Harris-Walz presidential campaign once an opportunity “came literally knocking on [their] door.”

A press secretary from the campaign contacted the store and asked if they would host Maryland Governor Wes Moore and several North Carolina politicians as a part of the campaign’s focus on supporting small businesses. After the event, Abram said he thought to himself, “it’s working.”

Abram said his goal is to increase his business earnings from five figures to six figures this year.

“We get so excited for the future. I’m really excited because I know what’s coming,” he said confidently.