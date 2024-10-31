NCCU defense shuts down Morgan State in Homecoming triumph

NCCU running back J'Mari Taylor (4, left) and linebacker Josh Pullen (21, right) celebrate Taylor's 50-yard touchdown. Photo by Daijah Boyd.

In front of 13,910 spectators at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, the NCCU Eagles defeated conference rivals Morgan State in a close matchup 16-7. But it wasn’t just another victory to add to the Eagles 5-2 win column. It was a Homecoming triumph done in front of thousands of energized alumni from around the country.

NCCU’s defense showed out, holding the Morgan State Bears to 204 yards of total offense and 5-17 on 3rd downs.

“Defense played lights out,” NCCU Head Coach Trei Oliver said. “You need games like this. I think it’ll help us grow up.”

The Eagles scored a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Walker Harris to wide receiver Markell Quick in the second quarter, taking the lead 7-0.

NCCU added to their lead with a successful 21-yard field goal from kicker Kaleb Robison midway through the third quarter making the score 10-0.

With about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bears running back Jason Collins Jr. charged into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, making it a one-possession game. This scoring drive resulted after Eagles quarterback Harris threw an interception.

The Eagles quickly struck back putting the game away with an explosive 50-yard touchdown run from running back J’Mari Taylor at the 6:37 mark.

“We came into the game. We knew we had to run the ball,” Taylor said. “All we had to do was just, you know, make blocks and the plays just came to me, and I had to hit them.”

The Eagle offense was able to run out the clock after the defense sacked Morgan State’s quarterback Tahj Smith on a 4th and 10 play.

NCCU will travel to Orangeburg, SC to play South Carolina State on Thursday, Halloween night. The Eagles have won their last three games that have fallen on October 31.

“I’m really, really looking forward to this matchup,” Oliver said. “It’s gonna be a great and competitive game.”