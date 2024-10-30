Mr., Ms. NCCU crowned during 2024 Homecoming Coronation

Chancellor Karrie Dixon (grey dress) stands with the Royal Court during the 2024 Ultimate Homecoming Experience. Photo by K'mari Peede, Staff Reporter.

N.C. Central University students and families gathered on Oct. 21 to celebrate the crowning of the 82nd Ms. and 24th Mr. NCCU.

The theme of the night was “Winter Wonderland” and the stage was set with twinkling lights, blue lighting, and a myriad of sparkly, white decorations.

The coronation recognized every Ms. and Mr. on NCCU’s campus, including Mr. and Ms. Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior and NCCU. There was even a dedicated moment for the early college royal court.

The crowd was a mix of students, staff and family dressed in business casual. Divine-Nine members and roughly 50 organizations attended in their color-coordinated attire and mingled while holiday music played.

The curtains closed at 6 p.m. for the first act of the night. Once the lights dimmed, the curtains opened, revealing five men in white shirts, black slacks and black sunglasses on stage.

“Bad Girl” by Usher began to play as five women dolled up in black dresses walked out on stage. After their one-minute act, one of the misters broke character and remained on stage to entertain the crowd for a few seconds.

Following this, Janyla Charleswell took the stage for a flag and dance routine to “BOSS” by Fifth Harmony. Dressed in a beautiful silver and white leotard, she tossed her flag, tumbled across the stage and made it through her hair malfunction without missing a beat.

After a brief intermission, the organizations took the stage for their moment to shine. Their kings and queens bowed to one another, the king placed the crown and sash around the queen and then she placed the stole over his shoulders.

Before the official royal court was announced, a student, Sarah Jay performed a soulful cover of “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, receiving a standing ovation.

Then, Mister and Miss Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior graced the stage as they awaited the final king and queen of the night.

In the end, the 2023-2024 Mr. and Ms. NCCU walked for the last time while their signing-off speech played over the speakers. Ryan Atwater “RJ” Jr., the 25th Mr. NCCU, walked to the stage where he awaited his queen. Then, Karleigh N’Diyae, the 82nd Ms. NCCU, strolled to the stage as her favorite gospel song “Goodness of God” by Cece Winans played.

They were crowned by Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon at 8:11 p.m., leaving the Worship Praise and Inspirational Mass Choir to close out the ceremony.