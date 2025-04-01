“Hard work:” Symphonic Band prepares for the Spring Concert

Prim Shepard Jr. plays the "Concert E Flat" during a practice session. Photo by Mark Stout.

The N.C. Central University Symphonic Band is preparing for their annual spring concert. It will take place on April 3 at 6:00 p.m. in the Stadium Band Room, on the ground level of the Student Services Building. The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Jovan Wilson, NCCU professor and band director, this ensemble has been rehearsing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays since January.

When the band didn’t rehearse together, students practiced individually, in duos, or in trios.

Professor Wilson selected a set of musical pieces for the concert. The spring performance will include “In Storm and Sunshine” by J.C. Heed and “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli. The event will conclude with “Arabesque” by Samuel R. Hazo.

NCCU students in the symphonic band have been working hard to sharpen their ensemble’s sound.

“We focus on sustaining balance and following the blueprint,” said Prim Shepard Jr., an NCCU student and euphonium player in the ensemble.

At the beginning of each rehearsal, the band warmed up and tuned.

Rehearsing “Chorale in B Flat” by Lindsey B. Sarjeant starts the session on a high note. Wilson then asked the students to hold a note so the band can adjust to their desired pitch.

Students then worked on their dexterity, how fast the band can move their notes, when they practiced “In Storm and Sunshine.” Their intonation, how much the band can stay in tune with one another, was worked on with “Shenandoah.”

Students also practiced their cohesiveness and clarity by practicing “Arabesque.”

For many Eagles, the Spring Concert is more than an end of the semester event.

“[It] is a celebration of all of our hard work,” Shepard Jr. said.

Roberto Velasquez, an NCCU student and piccolo player, said he was excited for the performance to commence.

“It’s always good seeing NCCU alumni, faculty, and staff make time to come together and support us,” he said.

Music lovers who support the Eagles are encouraged to come and enjoy the ensemble.

Disclaimer: Mark Stout is a member of the band that will be performing on April 3. His knowledge of the preparation, notes, and songs influenced his reporting process.